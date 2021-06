Well, the advantage is that you can get compost really low-cost. If you make use of your kitchen area waste and scraps then you have garden compost, you can buy it cheap at a store but. Now you are disposing of your waste in a very environment friendly way. It is not very tough to make garden compost. In reality, after trying this just a couple of times you will be impressed guide to yield farming see how easy it is to make compost for you natural garden.