Salt Lake City, UT

Stockton's Big Turnover

By John Saltas
 12 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOver the years, I've written for longish spells about singular topics—week after week—that were probably of interest only to me. There was the period I wrote endlessly about my faux addiction to NyQuil, after a store clerk ID'd me when I bought some. Then there was the long stretch I wrote about all things Greece. Readers got so sick of that subject, one took it to the proper conclusion during a period of me posting from Greece itself and simply told me to stay there. Hey, if you were so lucky to find yourself being paid to write a newspaper column from Greece, you'd do it too, right?

