An old shoe of mine has lived a productive second life as a home for Carolina Wrens. We all have stories of these small, raucous little brown birds that think any container on your porch or garage is fair game to build a nest. On more than one occasion, I have been called upon by my wonderful wife, Mary, to rescue the nestlings of these birds from her hanging baskets – after dark – when she couldn’t stand not being able to water her begonias because the birds would fuss during the day. But that is not this story!