It seems like Bow Wow has had enough. The rapper took to Instagram on Tuesday to share that he’s done with his rap career, citing the fact that it “brings stress.”. “Y’all n****s see why I don’t be wanting to rap no motherfucking more?” he said in the video. “This is exactly why I’m at peace. I’m at peace man. I like hosting my shit, making more money than half of y’all rap n****s. I like doing my podcast. This shit right here is the number one reason why a n***a don’t wanna rap no more. This is the reason why. I do movies and I do so much other shit. It’s because rap shit brings stress.”