Three races were completed for all five classes on the penultimate day of the Landsail Tyres Cup. The early north westerly wind carried some rain to wash down the 50 J/Boats on the way out to the combat zone. However, later in the day, the breeze backed to the west and out came the sunshine with an average wind speed of 12 knots. It was a day for heads out of the boat, anticipating the shifting and variable wind.