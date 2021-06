A fundraising walk in memory of a County Roscommon man, undertaken both here and in England on the same day, will raise funds for Mayo/Roscommon Hospice Foundation. Michael (Mick) Donoghue from Fairymount, Kilrooskey was a well-known businessman and community stalwart. He passed away on March 25th, 2020, at the very beginning of the Covid-19 Pandemic. Lockdown had just begun and Mick’s eldest daughter, Maria, had travelled from the UK only to have to stand outside the doors of Roscommon University Hospital as Covid-19 rules denied her seeing him, she returned to the UK that same day, Mick sadly passed away two days later.