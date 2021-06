London, UK) – Tottenham vs defending champions Manchester City: This is the big game that kicks off on August 14th in the Premier League 2021-2022. From today’s official calendar, then, we learn that le unitedThe second force last season He will make his debut at Old Trafford against Bielsa Leeds While the newly promoted Brentford, who has found himself in the First Division for the first time since the 1946-47 season, will host Arsenal in the first round. For Chelsea, the European champions, making their first appearance of the season at Stamford Bridge against Crystal PalaceLiverpool will start at the stadium of another team of the tournament, Norwich City.