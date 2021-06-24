Cancel
Trae Young scores 48 points as Atlanta Hawks edge past Milwaukee Bucks

Shropshire Star
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGiannis Antetokounmpo recorded 34 points, 12 rebounds and nine assists for the losing side. Trae Young exploded with an enormous 48 points as his Atlanta Hawks claimed the first game of the Eastern Conference Finals 116-113 over the Milwaukee Bucks. The Bucks were on a 13-game winning streak at home...

www.shropshirestar.com
