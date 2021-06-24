Is There No Win-Win?

I attended the virtual Livermore City Council meeting several weeks ago discussing the downtown Eden housing development. I listened to the presentation by the city council and wished they had provided it many months before. I have wanted to know for the last 6 months what the City Council’s reasons were for changing what I thought had been a compromise solution to the downtown plan. However, they said nothing, nor could I find anything on the Livermore City web page. I think much of the angst of this whole process could have been avoided by the council communicating with the citizens of Livermore.