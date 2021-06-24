Cancel
Livermore, CA

Serious Contamination

By Editorials
 4 days ago

Serious contamination exists under the Eden Housing property. According to the city's interim remediation action plan---filed with the Water Board May 17th but not released to the public until June 15th---this property contains "arsenic, lead, and nickel in shallow soil, petroleum hydrocarbons in soil and groundwater, and volatile organic compounds (VOCs) in groundwater including tetrachloroethene(PCE) and its breakdown product trichloroethene(TCE)." Interim Remedial Action Plan(IRAP p.6) These chemicals are known to cause cancer, learning disabilities and other serious health issues. Critical information regarding the testing and clean-up of this site has not been adequately explained to the public. We NEED a city-wide hearing to answer questions.

