The Supreme Court’s unanimous decision in Fulton v. City of Philadelphia is proof positive that protecting religious liberty does not have to be controversial, and that there are commonsense solutions to hot-button debates. Making space for same-sex couples to foster does not mean you have to exclude “exemplary” foster parents like Sharonell Fulton, or force religious agencies to shut their doors. From the day this case began, Catholic Social Services’ position was clear: as a Catholic agency, it cannot endorse same-sex couples as foster parents. But this fact had never prevented a single same-sex couple from fostering. As the Supreme Court explained, “CSS seeks only an accommodation that will allow it to continue serving the children of Philadelphia in a manner consistent with its religious beliefs; it does not seek to impose those beliefs on anyone else.”