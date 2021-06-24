We Need A Park

I would like to start by acknowledging the Coopers from Pleasanton and William Zagotta from Livermore, and thanks for sharing their thoughts in the Independent newspaper on June 17th supporting Joan Seppala’s SLD committee. I am very disappointed with the City Council for approving the Eden Housing Project, which will occupy the last available land, and this land could be used for a park, and a parking garage, because we need more parking space. The Eden Housing Project could be built across Railroad Avenue, opposite side from where the City Council chose to build. We need affordable housing for teachers, police and first responders. And we need a new Park downtown, for people to enjoy and our children to play in, and families to get together.