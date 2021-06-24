Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Jasper, AL

Larry Joe Cooper

By Terry Burgess
Paducah Sun
 5 days ago

JASPER, Ala. — Larry Joe Cooper, 80, of Jasper, born in Smithland, Kentucky, passed away on June 19, 2021. He is survived by his partner, Alan Woellhart; son, John Kevin Cooper, wife Barbara Zeigler Cooper, and grandsons, Jeffrey Edward Cooper and Zachary Ryan Cooper, all of Rehobath Beach, Delaware; daughter, Jennifer Grey Bradford, husband, Matthew James Bradford, and grandchildren, David Wilson Pitts II, Michael Ian Pitts, Robert Spence Pitts, and Caroline Nicole Pitts, all of Lancaster, Kentucky; brother, Harold Dean Cooper, of Tuscaloosa, Alabama; sister, Sandra Kay Paskvan, husband, David Paul Paskvan, of Broken Arrow, Oklahoma; sister, Phyllis Jean Hamilton, husband, Mike Hamilton of Paducah, Kentucky; and a host of nephews, nieces, grandnephews, and grandnieces. He is also survived by his special children, Lulu and Blue.

www.paducahsun.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Kentucky State
State
Alabama State
City
Jasper, AL
City
Paducah, KY
City
Tuscaloosa, AL
City
Smithland, KY
State
Oklahoma State
Alabama State
Alabama Obituaries
Jasper, AL
Obituaries
Local
Kentucky Obituaries
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
John Wayne
IN THIS ARTICLE
#David Wilson#Episcopal Church#Broken Arrow#The Trace W
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Obituaries
Related
Congress & CourtsPosted by
The Hill

Court dismisses FTC, state antitrust cases against Facebook

A D.C. federal court on Monday dismissed two antitrust separate cases brought against Facebook last year, a major setback for federal and state regulators. The Federal Trade Commission (FTC) will have an opportunity to file an amended complaint, but the challenge from a coalition of state attorneys general led by New York's Letitia James (D) has been dismissed entirely.
Gloucester County, VAPosted by
NBC News

Supreme Court won't hear dispute over bathrooms for transgender students

The Supreme Court on Monday declined to take up the issue of whether the nation's schools must allow students to use the bathroom that match their gender identities. The court declined, without comment, to hear the case of Gavin Grimm, who has been at the center of a long legal battle with the school board in Gloucester County, Virginia. Grimm was born female but identified as male after his freshman year in high school, legally changing his name and beginning hormone therapy.
BusinessPosted by
NBC News

Juul agrees to $40 million settlement in North Carolina teen marketing lawsuit

Juul Labs has agreed to pay North Carolina $40 million and change its business practices in the state. Regulators and health officials have blamed the company for the surging popularity of e-cigarettes among teens in recent years. In 2019, federal data found that more than one in four high school students had used an e-cigarette in the past 30 days, up from 11.7 percent just two years prior. As of 2020, that number fell to 19.6 percent of high school students amid greater regulatory scrutiny and the coronavirus pandemic.