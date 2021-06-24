Larry Joe Cooper
JASPER, Ala. — Larry Joe Cooper, 80, of Jasper, born in Smithland, Kentucky, passed away on June 19, 2021. He is survived by his partner, Alan Woellhart; son, John Kevin Cooper, wife Barbara Zeigler Cooper, and grandsons, Jeffrey Edward Cooper and Zachary Ryan Cooper, all of Rehobath Beach, Delaware; daughter, Jennifer Grey Bradford, husband, Matthew James Bradford, and grandchildren, David Wilson Pitts II, Michael Ian Pitts, Robert Spence Pitts, and Caroline Nicole Pitts, all of Lancaster, Kentucky; brother, Harold Dean Cooper, of Tuscaloosa, Alabama; sister, Sandra Kay Paskvan, husband, David Paul Paskvan, of Broken Arrow, Oklahoma; sister, Phyllis Jean Hamilton, husband, Mike Hamilton of Paducah, Kentucky; and a host of nephews, nieces, grandnephews, and grandnieces. He is also survived by his special children, Lulu and Blue.www.paducahsun.com