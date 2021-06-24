Thank You Congressman Swalwell

There are no tax hikes in the “bipartisan” infrastructure bill President Biden negotiated with some key senators last week. But tax hikes are probably coming all the same. Biden is engaged in political jujitsu with a handful of Senate Republicans who want to get credit for supporting an infrastructure deal without appearing to enable other Democratic priorities. Biden threw them off balance on June 24 by linking the bipartisan bill to a second, Democratic-only measure likely to contain dozens of programs Republicans would never agree to. Biden basically said he’d sign both, or neither. That made Republicans look like dupes, and they squealed, risking support for the bipartisan bill.