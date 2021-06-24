Thank You Congressman Swalwell

WASHINGTON, D.C. – Last week, U.S. Senators Maria Cantwell (D-WA) and Lisa Murkowski (R-AK) introduced Senate Bill 2306, the Maintaining and Enhancing Hydroelectric and River Restoration Act of 2021, that would create new federal tax incentives to encourage safety, environmental, and grid resiliency upgrades for hydropower dams. This will help ensure that existing hydroelectric facilities are able to continue to provide emissions-free, affordable electricity to millions of Pacific Northwest ratepayers. The bill would also create a new tax incentive to support removal of obsolete dam obstructions that harm the health of our river ecosystems, pose safety hazards, block fish passage, and inhibit economic development.