I hope I am not the first person who noticed the irony of Legacy filing for bankruptcy, or the first person to realize the possibility this presents a win-win-win-win for the city and those who need affordable living. I just drove by the Legacy construction site - half finished buildings, huge wooden panels exposed to the elements, no one around and someone losing lots of money every day. The city could buy these Legacy buildings and finish them for affordable housing. Win (1) - There are 100 more affordable units than in the existing plan. Win (2) - The permits are already granted and construction started, so that folks needing affordable living places can move in at least a year or two ahead of the city plan. Win (3) - The city could probably purchase the Legacy buildings for a bargain price, have Eden housing finish them and negotiate to have the grants applied to this new affordable living project. Win (4) -Livermore wins! The damage done to the character of downtown by the proposed three- and four-story buildings, the increased traffic, the parking problem -- all gone and replaced by a park that will add to the desirability of visiting and patronizing downtown Livermore. Please tell me I am not the first person to see this as a win-win-win-win opportunity.