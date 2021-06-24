Fascism in Action

Original WWII German NSDAP (NAZI PARTY) DRKB MEMBER’S ARMBAND EMBLEM Certified. The DRKB, Deutscher Reichskriegerbund (Kyffhäuserbund), (German National Association of Veterans, Kyffhäuser Association), was formed during WWI, and was based on the DKB, Deutscher Kriegerbund (German Veterans Association), originally formed after the war of 1870-71. The addition of “Kyffhäuser” in the associations name referred to the Kyffhäuser mountain where a large war memorial had been erected. The goal of the association was to preserve the morale and comradeship of former soldiers and to financially assist its members if required. On March 29TH 1938 the DRKB was renamed NS-RKB, Nationalsozialistische-Reichskriegerbund, (National Socialist-State Soldiers League), by the NSDAP and amalgamated with most of the earlier veterans associations into one national organization. Uniform and headgear regulations of the DRKB/NS-RKB were introduced prior to 1933 and were modified again in 1936 and 1938. 1938 pattern machine woven NS-RKB emblem. Emblem consists of a white bordered, red shield with white bordered, black Iron Cross with white circular centerpiece featuring a black, canted swastika to center. Nice example (ALMOST MINT) showing the expected but mild storage wear. 100% Guaranteed to be authentic Brought home by a U.S. solider as a trophy of war. Complete museum documentation (COA) Provided. Certified by The Gettysburg Museum of History. The Gettysburg Museum of History does not support or condone Adolf Hitler or the Nazi Party and is only offering this as a historic relic. Please see our other items. Also note when browsing our web site there are several pages of items, at the bottom of the list look for other page numbers. Great looking emblem! Don’t Miss It!