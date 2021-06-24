Cancel
Fascism in Action

Last week’s Independent had a brilliant letter from Glenn White explaining the difference between socialism and fascism. The similarities between what happened in Germany in the 1930s and what happened with the election of Trump through the Jan. 6 insurrection are frighteningly similar in so many ways. I guess we can be thankful Hitler didn’t have a Twitter account or boot-licking television and radio stations to keep the vassals aggrieved and compliant. He only had Goebbel’s radio station and look what he did with that.

