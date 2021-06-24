Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Video Games

Halo Infinite – 343 Industries is “Very Committed” to a Holiday Launch, Says Phil Spencer

By Opinions
gamingbolt.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the article343 Industries have certainly had plenty to share on Halo Infinite these last couple of weeks, especially with all the new details being revealed about the game’s free-to-play multiplayer component, but the one thing that there hasn’t been quite enough clarity on is its release date. At E3 2021, Microsoft confirmed that Halo Infinite will be launching this Holiday, but with no specific release date being shared, there have been some concerns about whether the game is going to get delayed again.

gamingbolt.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Phil Spencer
IN THIS ARTICLE
#343 Industries#Previews#A Holiday Launch#Dropped Frames#Resetera
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Microsoft
News Break
Technology
News Break
Video Games
News Break
Call of Duty
News Break
Podcast
Related
Video Gamesboxden.com

343 concentrated more on multiplayer then Graphics on Halo: Infinite

Your little brain will understand the significance of F2P Halo this holiday H-Y-U-G-E mp look fun af, that grapple gun gone be a problem. Your little brain will understand the significance of F2P Halo this holiday H-Y-U-G-E Your little brain will understand the significance of F2P Halo this holiday H-Y-U-G-E.
Video Gamesdnyuz.com

How to watch the Halo Infinite multiplayer reveal stream

Microsoft and 343 Industries will host a Halo Infinite multiplayer stream on Monday, at 11 a.m. EDT. The livestream will provide even more details around Halo Infinite’s free-to-play multiplayer. The stream description officially calls out the game’s “sandbox”, Academy bots, customization, and what the team is working on ahead of launch.
Video GamesGame Informer Online

Halo Infinite E3 2021 Multiplayer Trailer Breakdown

Halo Infinite has a lot riding on it. 2020 was a rough year for the franchise, as the reveal of the hotly-anticipated Xbox exclusive failed to wow the internet at large, and developer 343 Industries decided it needed more time and delayed the title until 2021. But while there's still plenty to prove before we get our hands on the game later this year, Halo Infinite's re-reveal at this year's E3 has us singing a much different tune.
Video Gamesvg247.com

Post-launch maps, modes and customization options already in the works for Halo Infinite multiplayer

Halo Infinite‘s free-to-play multiplayer mode is looking to support the game well past its launch window, with 343 Industries already planning out post-launch content. Halo Infinite got a new release window – ‘holiday 2021’ – during yesterday’s Microsoft and Bethesda E3 2021 presentation. But today, we’ve heard some more information about what we can expect from the game’s multiplayer mode when it arrives later this year.
Video Gamesvgchartz.com

Halo Infinite Video Provides an Overview of the Multiplayer - News

Xbox Game Studios and 343 Industries during the Xbox and Bethesda E3 2021 showcase yesterday released a new trailer for the campaign mode of Halo Infinite, as well as a first look trailer at the multiplayer. Today, 343 Industries released a nearly 13 minute long video of Halo Infinite that...
Video Gamesdexerto.com

First look at Halo Infinite free-to-play Multiplayer, coming this Holiday

Microsoft and 343 Industries revealed new details about Halo Infinite’s multiplayer offering at E3 2021, including updates on gameplay, Xbox Series X|S and PC performance, and more info on its free-to-play components. Microsoft confirmed Halo Infinite’s holiday 2021 release date. For the first time in franchise history, Halo’s multiplayer will...
Video GamesNews Ledge

Halo Infinite Multiplayer Will Have Bots In Franchise First

In today’s Halo Infinite multiplayer overview, 343 Industries briefly touched on bots. I grabbed a screenshot of the options for what can be changed while in Halo Infinite’s new training mode. We see plenty of options here including number of friendly bots, enemy bots, and bot difficulty. A blog post...
Video Gamesnewpaper24.com

Halo Infinite launch date: Xbox teases when Grasp Chief heading to Collection X | Gaming | Leisure – NEWPAPER24

Halo Infinite launch date: Xbox teases when Grasp Chief heading to Collection X | Gaming | Leisure. Halo Infinite is out this yr, with Grasp Chief’s newest journey an enormous spotlight of the current Xbox E3 occasion. The blockbuster Xbox occasion over the weekend not solely gave us a more in-depth have a look at Halo Infinite, but additionally introduced that the multiplayer part of the sport can be free-to-play – a primary for the long-lasting FPS sequence. To this point Microsoft hasn’t confirmed when the Halo Infinite launch date can be, with only a vacation 2021 launch window confirmed.
Video Gamesseasonedgaming.com

Halo Infinite : Multiplayer Betas to Begin Later this Summer

Now that Halo Infinite has been shown and celebrated properly, the question on everyone’s mind is “so when is the multiplayer beta?”. Don’t worry, it shouldn’t be long now. According to 343 Industries, Halo Insider flights (beta periods) will begin later this summer. In case you missed it previously, here...
Video Gamesgamepur.com

How to sign up for Halo Infinite technical tests

One of the most anticipated games of 2021 has been Halo Infinite. Everything we have seen on the game so far tells us that this will be a traditional game in the series and brings that classic experience and revitalizes it for today’s gaming landscape. Now that we have gotten our first look at Halo Infinite’s multiplayer in action, we want to get our hands on the game as soon as possible. Maybe you do as well, with upcoming tests no doubt to be announced before the game releases this holiday season. Here is how to sign up for Halo Infinite’s technical tests and become a Halo Insider.
Video Gamesmarketresearchtelecast.com

Phil Spencer says Xbox had the most watched E3 in its history

The generation of Xbox One It was not easy for the brand of Microsoft and the company has long wanted to wash its image and take flight. Flip the omelette, that is said. His new policies (like betting, this time yes, for a powerful and gaming-centric console, promote initiatives such as Xbox Game Pass, or invest more in studies and first-party developments) have been a constant in recent years and the seems to be giving its fruits little by little. Phil Spencer, head of Xbox, has confirmed that the Xbox & Bethesda Games Showcase of this E3 2021 It has been the most watched presentation in its history.
Video GamesComicBook

Halo Infinite's First Multiplayer Season Will Involve Halo Reach

343 Industries has finally lifted the veil on all things related to Halo Infinite's free-to-play multiplayer this week. While only a few days ago we had yet to even see this aspect of the game in action, 343 has now revealed a ton of new footage for the PvP mode to go along with a number of different details. In addition to all of this information, we have also learned that the game's first season of content when it launches will tie back in with another prominent entry in the Halo saga.
Video GamesComicBook

Halo Infinite Adds Long Overdue Multiplayer Feature

Halo Infinite has added a fairly big feature to multiplayer that Halo fans on Xbox and PC have been asking for: bots. Speaking about the multiplayer of the upcoming Xbox One, Xbox Series X, Xbox Series S, and PC game, developer 343 Industries acknowledged that the series multiplayer arena can be a "daunting experience," especially for brand new players. To curve this, 343 Industries is aiming to make this the most approachable and welcoming installment yet, which is why it's created the Academy.