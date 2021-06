Angelina Jolie claimed that three of her six children wanted to testify in the ongoing custody case, newly surfaced court records have revealed. The Hollywood actor is reportedly pushing back against the decision to grant Brad Pitt joint custody of their children.Jolie and Pitt were married for two years before separating in September 2016, citing “irreconcilable differences”.Though their divorce was finalised in 2019, they continue to be locked in a custody battle for their children, Maddox, 19, Pax, 17, Zahara, 16, Shiloh, 15, and twins Knox and Vivienne, 12.According to Us Weekly, court records indicate that the former celebrity...