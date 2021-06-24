Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Homeless

State leaders’ actions offers housing stability to thousands

By APG-ECM Editorial Board
hometownsource.com
 4 days ago

Minnesota has received millions of dollars for emergency housing assistance in the past year. In summer 2020, $100 million received from the federal coronavirus relief funds was used by the Minnesota Housing Finance Agency to establish the COVID-19 Housing Assistance program. In December 2020, Minnesota was allocated $375 million in federal housing assistance from the COVID-19 relief bill and in March of this year an additional $426 million in federal money came to the state from the American Rescue Plan for emergency rental and homeowner’s assistance.

www.hometownsource.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Minnesota State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Tim Walz
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Rental Housing#Housing Assistance#Mortgage Loans#The American Rescue Plan#Minnesotans#Minnesota Housing Agency#The Forest Lake Times#Apg Ecm
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
News Break
Housing
News Break
Homeless
Related
Minnesota StateSFGate

Minnesota governor announces changes to policing practices

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz on Monday announced statewide changes to policing he says will increase transparency and accountability, ahead of an expected vote by lawmakers to approve a bipartisan public safety budget bill. Walz’s executive action includes $15 million for violence prevention programs and changes to the...
Politicstennesseestar.com

Minnesotans Hold ‘Never Again’ Protest Against Gov. Walz Emergency Powers

Minnesotans held a “Never Again” protest in response to Minnesota Governor Tim Walz’s extension of his emergency powers for the 15th time. The Never Again protest was in support of Representative Erik Mortensen’s (R-MN-55A) HF 2204 bill that would limit the emergency powers of governors and outlines the citizens responsibility in a public health crisis. The protest was promoted by Representative Erik Mortensen and Action 4 Liberty.
HealthSentinel

Will the state’s leaders compromise?

Gov. Tim Walz and legislative leaders were reportedly working all weekend to come up with a budget plan for the state that could be approved at a special session the governor is calling for today. We’re not sure how they were doing because of the closed door negotiations, but we supppose a lot of the wheeling and dealing was more about policy matters than budgets.
Thousand Oaks, CAtricountysentry.com

Thousand Oaks stands against state housing mandate

Thousand Oaks-- The conversation about the city's preferred land-use map continues with Mayor Pro Tem Bob Engler saying the city is currently in the build-out phase. "I appreciate what you're saying that Measure E and SB330 has identified the number of 81,000 units currently at 48 plus," he said."I appreciate what my colleague is saying about the state, and I will tell you a person in the state told me a few years ago when I brought up that argument that we are at build-out, and he said, no, you're not. You have 15,000 acres of open space."
Saint Louis, MOconstructforstl.org

Stabilizing Housing Access – Tower Grove Neighborhoods CDC

New efforts to create sustainable housing security in St. Louis are helping landlords find suitable tenants while enhancing the financial stability and circumstances of renters. The new model, spearheaded by Tower Grove Neighborhoods Community Development Corp. (TGNCDC), comes at a time when housing stability is under enormous stress due to the COVID-19 pandemic’s economic ramifications.
Olympia, WAKGMI

Inslee Announces “Bridge” Program for Housing Stability

OLYMPIA, Wash. – Governor Jay Inslee has announced a “bridge” program between the end of the eviction moratorium and the start of housing stability programs put in place by the Legislature. The bridge is effective July 1st through September 30th. More than $650 million of federal relief dollars allocated to...
Politicswesb.com

PA House of Rep Passes State Budget

The Pennsylvania House of Representatives passed the state budget Friday, and the new spending plan provides increased funding for nursing homes and invests additional dollars for students. $282 million were secured for PA’s nursing homes and long-term care facilities to help purchase personal protective equipment, testing and other pandemic related...
Educationboreal.org

Walz signs 5 omnibus spending bills; House passes E-12 education budget

Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz signed five budget bills into law on Saturday, ensuring at least part of the government will be funded after the June 30 budget deadline. The bills Walz signed were related to transportation, higher education, agriculture, commerce and energy, and legacy funding for the environment and arts.
PoliticsPioneer Press

Three days remain for lawmakers to finish the state budget

The Minnesota Legislature made big strides over the weekend toward averting a government shutdown on July 1. Lawmakers announced a deal late Saturday on new police reforms. The issue was easily the biggest point of contention over the five-month long regular legislative session. They also sent a $16.5 billion Health...
Saint Paul, MNKEYC

Gov. Walz to end emergency powers Aug. 1st

ST. PAUL, Minn. (KEYC) - Gov. Tim Walz said Friday he will relinquish his emergency powers by Aug. 1, ending the peacetime emergency that’s been in effect since last March. Senate Majority Leader Paul Gazelka said soon after Walz spoke that Republicans would be amending a budget bill funding state government to end the state of emergency on July 1. The GOP for months has sought to limit Walz’s special emergency authority during the COVID-19 response.
Minnesota Statefox9.com

Minnesota lawmakers near deal on public safety budget bill

ST. PAUL, Minn. (FOX 9) - Minnesota lawmakers say they are close to reaching a deal on the well-debated public safety budget bill on Saturday. The bill, which will include some policing changes, had become the toughest obstacle to completing the budget. DFL lawmakers had pushed for police oversight changes in the bill but have struggled to find common ground with GOP lawmakers. Lawmakers faced a June 30 deadline to avoid a lapse in funding for courts and prison.
PoliticsPioneer Press

MN House passes bill to phase out Gov. Walz’s eviction moratorium

A bipartisan bill that would phase out Gov. Tim Walz’s moratorium on evicting renters from their homes during the coronavirus pandemic cleared its first hurdle Thursday when the House passed it on a 72-59 vote. The measure was negotiated by the House Democratic-Farmer-Labor majority and Republicans who control the Senate....
Saint Paul, MNKEYC

Walz signs five budget bills into law

ST. PAUL, Minn. (KEYC) - Gov. Tim Walz has signed five budget bills into law, including the omnibus legacy, higher education, agriculture, commerce and energy and transportation bills. The agriculture bill includes funding for Biofuels infrastructure as well as funding for meat inspection and small meat processors due to a...
Boston, MAbostonrealestatetimes.com

More Than 15,000 Households Avoided Eviction Through National Housing Stability Program Implemented by WinnCompanies

BOSTON – More than 45,000 tenants in 16 states and Washington, D.C., have avoided eviction for financial hardship during the 15-month COVID-19 pandemic based on the preliminary results of a pioneering national Housing Stability Program being rolled out today by WinnCompanies, the nation’s largest affordable housing operator. Designed to cut...
Minnesota StateMinneapolis Star Tribune

Minnesota legislators reach public safety deal at Capitol

Minnesota legislators reached a deal Saturday on the most contentious piece of budget negotiations — a public safety and police accountability package — as they face a fast-approaching Wednesday deadline to finish the next state budget and avoid a government shutdown. State leaders continued to move forward this weekend with...
Puyallup, WAThe Suburban Times

City of Puyallup Releases Draft Housing Action Plan

Puyallup, WA – The City of Puyallup Development and Permitting Services Department has recently released its draft Housing Action Plan (HAP), which is now available for public viewing and comment. To review the plan, please go to the City’s website here. This Plan is the culmination multiple months of background...