State leaders’ actions offers housing stability to thousands
Minnesota has received millions of dollars for emergency housing assistance in the past year. In summer 2020, $100 million received from the federal coronavirus relief funds was used by the Minnesota Housing Finance Agency to establish the COVID-19 Housing Assistance program. In December 2020, Minnesota was allocated $375 million in federal housing assistance from the COVID-19 relief bill and in March of this year an additional $426 million in federal money came to the state from the American Rescue Plan for emergency rental and homeowner’s assistance.www.hometownsource.com