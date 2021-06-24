State leaders’ actions offers housing stability to thousands

Thousand Oaks-- The conversation about the city's preferred land-use map continues with Mayor Pro Tem Bob Engler saying the city is currently in the build-out phase. "I appreciate what you're saying that Measure E and SB330 has identified the number of 81,000 units currently at 48 plus," he said."I appreciate what my colleague is saying about the state, and I will tell you a person in the state told me a few years ago when I brought up that argument that we are at build-out, and he said, no, you're not. You have 15,000 acres of open space."