KUALA LUMPUR (June 25): Serba Dinamik Holdings Bhd, whose share price dropped to a fresh record low of 46.5 sen this morning, issued a statement late last night to reiterate again its stance that its former external auditor KPMG PLT had in fact committed a breach of contract, and that the latter should have communicated its professional scepticism to the client instead of prematurely reporting it to the regulators.