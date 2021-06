We often hear investors discussing a particular sector doing better than others or the possibility that it is doing better in the financial market. Yet most of us fail to take the initiative to make the most of this market sentiment. This is because most of the people are not familiar with the concept of thematic investing. Consider this: When an industry is doing well, the products and services associated with it also perform better. For example, the healthcare sector, despite some losses, has shown good potential as demand for related products and services has skyrocketed amid the pandemic.