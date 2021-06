The People’s Station V-103 is always in the know! Amazon Studios is hooking up the first 25 people (along with 1 guest) access to the Official Mary J. Blige MY LIFE Screening Event on Thursday, July 1, 2021 at 8:00PM hosted by V-103’s Kenny Burns of The Kenny Burns Show. Pre-Screening Reception begins at 6:30pm. Each winner will receive a pair of passes to include complimentary parking, photo op, pre-screening appetizers and drinks as well as dinner during screening via theater menu options. These passes are courtesy of Amazon Studios and is first come, first served, while supplies last. Once the list fills up, it is full and no more spaces will be added. This is not a contest.