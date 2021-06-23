Cancel
Special Perks For Dedicated State Parks Visitors

southcarolinapublicradio.org
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHello, I’m Amanda McNulty with Clemson Extension and Making It Grow. SC State Parks have a program challenging you to visit all forty-seven state parks, from the mountains to the sea. Order the “Official Guide to South Carolina State Parks” online or pick one up for free at any state park office. At each park you visit, collect a stamp. At your last park, have a ranger verify your book and request a free Ultimate Outsider T shirt. Then you’ll be a member of a special group eligible for programs offered just for you super dedicated park visitors. At their website, they also have suggested road trips visiting parks close to each other with different activities at each site. If you are an artist, you can apply for a residency letting you stay for a week and have nature inspire your creativity. They want us to come – let’s not disappoint them.

www.southcarolinapublicradio.org
