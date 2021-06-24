Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NFL

Numbers to watch for the Broncos: Here’s why 420 — points, that is — could have them flying high

By Andrew Mason
thednvr.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFor better or for worse, few numbers are more Colorado than 420. Andrew Mason has covered the NFL for 22 seasons and the Broncos for 17. Over the years, he has contributed Broncos content to CBS Sports, The Sporting News, The New York Times and the Broncos' official website. He also worked three seasons with NFL.com and two years with the Carolina Panthers' official site. He is the author of "Tales from the Denver Broncos Sideline" and he lives in Denver with his wife and daughter.

thednvr.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Colorado State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Broncos#Cbs Sports#Panthers#American Football#Cbs Sports#The Sporting News#The New York Times#Nfl Com#The Carolina Panthers
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Denver Broncos
News Break
NFL
NFL Teams
Carolina Panthers
News Break
Football
News Break
Sports
Related
NFLPosted by
FanSided

The Denver Broncos should sign Le’Veon Bell, and here’s why

Circulating the Twitter-verse over the past few days has been former Pittsburgh Steeler standout, typical New York Jet, and non-existent Kansas City Chief, Le’Veon Bell. Surprise, he is in the news again for something other than being a productive running back. What does this have to do with the Denver Broncos? More on that in a moment.
NFLthednvr.com

Broncos minicamp Day 2: Here’s why giveaways could decide the QB competition

What matters most to offensive coordinator Pat Shurmur in formulating a decision at quarterback between newcomer Teddy Bridgewater and incumbent Drew Lock?. Andrew Mason has covered the NFL for 22 seasons and the Broncos for 17. Over the years, he has contributed Broncos content to CBS Sports, The Sporting News, The New York Times and the Broncos' official website. He also worked three seasons with NFL.com and two years with the Carolina Panthers' official site. He is the author of "Tales from the Denver Broncos Sideline" and he lives in Denver with his wife and daughter.
NFLdenverbroncos.com

Mile High Morning: Could Bradley Chubb be the Broncos' MVP in 2021?

A season ago, Bradley Chubb returned to the field after recovering from his 2019 ACL injury and made his comeback into one of the most heartwarming stories of the year for Broncos fans. After hearing that he'd been named a Pro Bowler, Chubb struggled to hold back tears in understanding...
NFLMile High Report

The Broncos on Hard Knocks? It could happen.

Over the years, Broncos fans have watched as lesser AFC West teams have appeared in the NFL’s annual rite of passage, HBO’s Hard Knocks. The Chiefs, Raiders, and Chargers have all had their training camps and cut days broadcast to heart-wrenching perfection. The only AFC West team never to enjoy the bright lights of HBO-brand scruitiny? The Denver Broncos.
NFLthednvr.com

Despite QB uncertainty, could Broncos have NFL’s best wide receiver group? Tim Patrick thinks so

Even from children, Broncos wide receiver Tim Patrick couldn’t avoid The Question. Andrew Mason has covered the NFL for 22 seasons and the Broncos for 17. Over the years, he has contributed Broncos content to CBS Sports, The Sporting News, The New York Times and the Broncos' official website. He also worked three seasons with NFL.com and two years with the Carolina Panthers' official site. He is the author of "Tales from the Denver Broncos Sideline" and he lives in Denver with his wife and daughter.
NFLNFL

Ex-Broncos WR Demaryius Thomas announces retirement from NFL

One of the top wide receivers of the past decade officially called it quits Monday. ﻿Demaryius Thomas﻿, a former first-round pick of the Denver Broncos, announced his retirement. "It was a tough decision, a real tough decision," Thomas told the Broncos official team website. "... Always as a kid or...
NFLplayerprofiler.com

Post-2021 NFL Draft Power Rankings

The NFL offseason is in full swing with training camp underway and the 2021 draft in the books. PlayerProfiler is here to gauge the NFL landscape and determine the overall quality of each team entering the 2021 season. For a Divisional Break Down Check out Version 1 of the power rankings.
NFLBleacher Report

Every NFL Team's Riskiest Move of 2021

A lot has changed across the NFL since the Tampa Bay Buccaneers waxed the Kansas City Chiefs in Super Bowl LV. Hundreds of million of dollars have been handed out in free-agent contracts. Beginning with Clemson quarterback Trevor Lawrence, this year's rookie class knows where its professional careers will begin.
NFLchatsports.com

Denver Broncos: Some major updates with Aaron Rodgers situation

The Denver Broncos have finished OTAs and for the time being, the quarterback position remains unsettled with the upcoming camp competition between Teddy Bridgewater and the incumbent, Drew Lock. For the time being, it’s hard to really say the Broncos are “waiting” for the situation with Aaron Rodgers to become settled with the Green Bay Packers because there’s really no way of knowing how that’s going to turn out.
NFLPosted by
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Latest Deshaun Watson News

Deshaun Watson was linked to the Denver Broncos earlier this offseason, and those rumors started up again in earnest on Wednesday. It all started when Broncos safety Kareem Jackson, Watson’s former teammate with the Houston Texans, hopped on Aqib Talib’s “Catchin’ Fades” podcast and said Denver is “where Watson wants to be.”
NFLPosted by
FanSided

Denver Broncos are wrongfully singled out for passing on Justin Fields

Leading up to the 2021 NFL Draft, many people felt like the Denver Broncos would not be able to pass on Justin Fields if he actually fell to the 9th overall pick where George Paton was slated to make his first pick as general manager. Considering the importance of the quarterback position and the uncertainty for the Broncos at the position, I will admit that I was understanding and on board with the logic of taking Fields, a very talented prospect if he were available there.
NFLNFL

Aaron Rodgers trade? Richard Sherman re-sign? Big moves NFL teams should make this offseason

Tennessee Titans general manager Jon Robinson had no problem being candid about what drove his decision to trade for wide receiver ﻿Julio Jones﻿. Like a lot of teams around the NFL, his squad had an opportunity to improve its fortunes -- and it simply was too logical for Tennessee to pass up. The Titans had lost both wide receiver ﻿Corey Davis﻿ and tight end ﻿Jonnu Smith﻿ in free agency. The last thing they wanted was to kid themselves about competing in a stacked AFC without as many weapons as they could muster.
NFLUSA Today

Broncos OLB Von Miller snubbed on list of top NFL edge defenders

If Denver Broncos outside linebacker Von Miller needs any extra motivation this offseason, pundits are certainly willing to provide it. Earlier this month, Pete Prisco of CBS Sports released his list of the top 100 players in the NFL, and Miller didn’t make the cut. Last year, Miller was ranked No. 21 on Prisco’s list.
NFLPopculture

Deshaun Watson Reportedly Reveals Which Team He Wants to Play for Next Season

Deshaun Watson is still looking to be traded despite the legal issues surrounding him. And it looks like the Houston Texans quarterback knows where exactly he wants to play next season. Watson's former teammate, Kareem Jackson, appeared on the Catchin Fades with Aqib Talib podcast and revealed that Watson told him he wants to play for the Denver Broncos.
NFLGamingToday

Which NFL Team Will Go From Worst To First?

It is not uncommon for an underperforming NFL team to go from worst in the division one year to division winners the next. With the talent coming out in the draft to trades and free agency, it is possible to make that big of a jump from one season to the next.
NFLPosted by
All49ers

Time to Say Goodbye to Jimmy Garoppolo

"If you're brave enough to say goodbye, life will reward you with a new hello." – Paulo Coelho. Jimmy Garoppolo is one of the most discussed quarterbacks in the NFL. People argue all the time about what to do with him. Should he stay in San Francisco?. Are the 49ers...