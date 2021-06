I get sent a lot of new music from labels. Being a writer and having written for different metal magazines, I get sent new records over email whenever something’s out. Usually I open the ones that have the most interesting names and give them a listen. I’m a big advocate for word-of-mouth as well – if people who have similar tastes to me message me and say, ​‘You’ve got to check out this new band,’ then I’ll give them a listen. Another big one for me in the pre-COVID times was checking out support bands, or going to any show where the bands had a spiky logo. I discover a lot of bands just through stumbling across them live, which is something I really miss at the moment.