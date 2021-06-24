Cancel
Middletown Commons Newest Business Opens Doors

connect-bridgeport.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAccording to WBOY, a local spirit’s store held a soft opening for friends and family in White Hall. White Hall Spirits is the first spirit boutique store in the area. They will sell craft beer, premium wines, and spirits. It is located at the Commons - formerly Middletown Mall. Whitehall...

connect-bridgeport.com
Hudson, NYhudsonvalley360.com

Pocketbook factory opens doors to community

HUDSON — City residents Sunday got a tour of a building once part of Hudson’s manufacturing past that is slated to become an essential part of its economic future. Sean Roland and Gabriel Katz, co-owners of Pocketbook Hudson, 529 Washington St., invited members of the public to the factory site on Sunday.
RestaurantsLongview News-Journal

Business Beat: Two restaurants open doors

Bodacious Bar-B-Q on Sixth Street reopened this past week, following renovations after a September fire. Owner Shannon Fell said many of the restaurant’s employees at the time of the fire returned to work. Renovations included an enlarged pit room that makes it possible to feed wood to the pits without...
Hudson, NYhudsonvalley360.com

Tool library opens doors at Basilica

The ribbon has been cut — with a cordless electric pole saw — at the Twin Counties’ new tool library in Hudson. Toolshed Exchange will give area residents access to a variety of tools as well as training opportunities. The shed is located in a green trailer on the south side of Basilica Hudson, 110 South Front St. The program has a total of 35 members as of Tuesday.
Wilmington, OHwnewsj.com

Clinton County Habitat for Humanity busy on its newest house

WILMINGTON — April Werner and her sons Isaiah and Andrew have been diligently working with the Clinton County Habitat for Humanity construction crew to build their future home on Hawley Street in Wilmington. April is presently homeless and living with her parents, brother and his two small children after the...
Salisbury, MDWMDT.com

Newton Community Center opening their doors Friday

SALISBURY, Md.- A space to learn, connect, and be creative. The Newton Street Community Center is a place bringing all that and more to Salisbury. “It’s just pure excitement we are all just so incredibly happy and excited to welcome people to the center,” Rachel Manning, Community Relations Manager for Salisbury, said.
Austin, TXPosted by
KVUE

Kingsbury Commons at Pease Park set to open Friday

AUSTIN, Texas — Improvements to Kingsbury Commons in Pease Park are complete. The Pease Park Conservancy announced it hosted a ribbon cutting Monday, and the renovated area is set to open Friday, July 2. The lower seven acres of the park have been under construction since February 2020. It is...
Restaurantsdesiretoinspire.net

Sunday at a craft brewery

Looking forward to the end of pandemic life, when walking into a craft brewery to have a beer and hang out is a normal, acceptable activity. (Nothing is normal yet here in Ontario. I am 2 months overdue for a hair cut/colour as they can’t open yet, I have to wait 20 minutes in a line with one person ahead of us at an appliance store today to go buy a new stove because ours is dying a slow death, which was next to Ikea and I swear there were 200 people in line there, it’s raining all weekend so all of the restaurants are screwed and can only offer takeout since the are only allowed to have people on patios). Ten20 Craft Brewery was a massive renovation of what once was a concrete box and huge refrigeration coolers, formerly a 28,000 square foot meat processing facility known as Dryden Provisions. We used nature and the history of Kentucky as inspiration – colors of the natural landscape on the walls and in the textiles, charcoal wallpaper with natural grasses, stone and granite countertops, an oxidized metal bar front, exposed concrete walls and floors and last but certainly not least, quilt pattern inspired handcrafted tile work on the taproom columns. Velvet mid century chairs, channeled leather barstools, a variety and mix of time periods created a space that felt more collected and home-like. We used vintage rugs for warmth and pattern, velvet curtains to separate the space from room to room and a lime-washed wall with sculptured like dried barley and letters spelling out their ethos for everyone to see. Designed by Jaclyn Journey and Amanda Jacobs of Journey + Jacobs Design Studio. (Photos: Lang Thomas Studios)
Woodbridge, CTwoodbridgetownnews.com

Zoning Opens Door to Affordability Concept

Some nine months after having received a challenge to its zoning regulations to allow for more housing opportunities, the Town Plan and Zoning Commission (TPZ) voted 5 to 1 in support of revisions to its regulations and to the Plan of Conservation and Development that would allow for accessory dwelling units throughout the town; as well as multi-family housing with some affordable units with certain limitations. The application was presented by the Open Communities Alliance (OCA) and 2 Orchard Road LLC to permit multi-family and affordable housing in all residential districts and to allow such developments with a simple permit rather than a Zoning Commission review or public hearing.
Randolph Township, OHnewjerseyhills.com

Randolph shuts doors to pot businesses for now

RANDOLPH TWP. - Cannabis entrepreneurs will have to take their businesses elsewhere for now, as Township Council members on Thursday unanimously agreed to wait and see how the state finalizes regulations before letting any in. Towns had until Aug. 21 to opt out of allowing one or all of six...
Grocery & SupermaketPosted by
TheStreet

Grocery Outlet Celebrates The Opening Of Its 400th Store And Newest Location In Hailey, Idaho. (Photo: Business Wire)

Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. (GO) - Get Report ("Grocery Outlet" or the "Company"), the leading extreme-value retailer in the United States offering quality, name-brand opportunistic products at prices generally 40% to 70% below those of conventional retailers, today announced the opening of its 400 th store and newest location in Hailey, Idaho.
Beavercreek, OHdayton247now.com

Mall at Fairfield Commons opens free community garden

BEAVERCREEK, Ohio (WKEF) -- Want to grow your own veggies but have nowhere to plant them? Dig this: The Mall at Fairfield Commons is now offering a community garden. The garden, sponsored by nearby Soin Medical Center, features 15 10x6-foot plots, which are available for free to registered community members.
York County, SCgsabusiness.com

Global door manufacturer opens shop in York County

Masonite International Corp. a global designer, manufacturer, marketer and distributor of interior and exterior doors, is expected to create more than 220 jobs in York County through a new facility in Fort Mill. “We’re excited about this opportunity to better serve our customers by expanding our capacity with an additional...
Tooele County, UTtooeleonline.com

Elevated Eats opens its doors at industrial depot

Proceeds from public cafe will pay down student’s lunch debt ♦. There is a new place to eat lunch in Tooele City, especially if you’re at the Industrial Depot. Tooele County School District cut the ribbon on their new cafe, Elevated Eats, between their office and the Detroit Diesel building on Wednesday afternoon., with a twist on where the profits will go.
Educationwjol.com

JTHS Opens Doors to New Transition Center

When school re-opens in the fall, JTHS Transition Center students will attend class in a new building, completely renovated and designed to accommodate work and life skill acquisition. The JTHS Transition Program, previously housed in the Subway strip mall, has moved across the street to a state-of-the-art 7,000 square foot...
Anacortes, WASkagit Valley Herald

Renovated Samish Longhouse opens doors to area children

The Samish Longhouse held a grand reopening Friday morning following an extensive renovation done over the past year. Samish Nation Chairman Tom Wooten said the renovation created a “showpiece facility” that will serve the strong need for early childcare service in the area. “I think it’s a win-win for not...
Clinton County, IAClinton Herald

County's Resource Center officially opens doors

CLINTON — The grand opening of the newly formed Clinton County Resource Center – a place where people can get guidance for mental health issues – was celebrated Tuesday at the Clinton County Courthouse. Clinton County Sheriff Bill Greenwalt said Clinton County and the City of Clinton for years had...
Restaurantsdnyuz.com

Columbia’s Newest Food Hall Is Open to the Public

A new food hall is settling in to the Jerome L. Greene Science Center at Columbia University’s satellite Harlem West campus. The opening will be Friday. It’s an umbrella project for the chef, Franklin Becker, who is overseeing the airy 5,000 square foot space designed by Glen Coben with seating indoors and out. Mr. Becker has a lineup of four quick-serve restaurants: Butterfunk Biscuit for biscuit sandwiches, Shai Hummusiya with Mediterranean fare, Benny Casanova’s serving Sicilian pies, and the Botanist for salads that include fresh-cut herbs grown in the market. In the fall, Oliva, a full-service tapas restaurant, will open on an upper level.