Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Connecticut State

Westbrook Middle School Named Top Performing School in Governor’s Reading Challenge

zip06.com
 4 days ago

On May 26, Governor Ned Lamont, along with Connecticut Acting Commissioner of Education Charlene Russell-Tucker and Connecticut State Librarian Deborah Schander, named Westbrook Middle School a Top Performing School—2020 for the Governor’s Summer Reading Challenge. Coordinated by the Connecticut State Department of Education in cooperation with the Connecticut State Library, the challenge is a statewide competition for schools based on their reading performance over the summer of 2020. Each year, the schools with the highest percentage of participating enrollment and the highest number of books read by participating students at the end of the summer are recognized for their accomplishments. Despite COVID and stay-at-home orders, more than 90 percent of the 5th- to 8th-grade Westbrook Middle School students participated in last year’s Governor’s Reading Challenge program. Students averaged five books over the summer, with some students reading as many as 25 to 39 books. Lamont met virtually with the superintendents, principals, and library media specialists of each school to honor the top performing reading schools.

www.zip06.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Westbrook, CT
Local
Connecticut Education
Local
Connecticut Government
State
Connecticut State
Westbrook, CT
Education
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Reading School#Covid
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Education
News Break
Politics
Related
POTUSPosted by
Reuters

U.S. defends strikes in Iraq, Syria; Iran-backed militias vow revenge

WASHINGTON, June 28 (Reuters) - The United States on Monday strongly defended weekend strikes against Iran-aligned militias but the fighters vowed revenge and both Iraq and Syria condemned the unilateral U.S. air strikes as violations of their sovereignty. The U.S. military said it targeted operational and weapons storage facilities at...
Congress & CourtsPosted by
The Hill

McConnell to Schumer, Pelosi: Don't hold bipartisan bill 'hostage'

Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) on Monday demanded that Senate Majority Leader Charles Schumer (D-N.Y.) and House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) de-link a bipartisan infrastructure deal from a sweeping Democratic-only bill. McConnell’s statement is the first he’s made since President Biden walked back his pledge that he wouldn’t sign...
PoliticsFox News

Who is Gwen Berry, the Olympic hammer thrower who snubbed the US flag?

The American track and field star who snubbed the national anthem during US Olympic trials over the weekend is an outspoken activist for racial justice — and committed to making her mission "bigger than sports." Gwen Berry, 31, took one of her most high-profile stances yet on Saturday when she...
LawPosted by
CBS News

Juul to pay North Carolina $40 million to settle teen vaping suit

North Carolina has become the first U.S. state to hold Juul Labs accountable for what state officials say was the e-cigarette maker's role in encouraging vaping among young people. North Carolina Attorney General Josh Stein on Monday announced a settlement with Juul under which the company will pay $40 million...