Pollinators are essential to our daily life

By Staff Reports
Republic
 4 days ago

Seeds have been planted throughout Indiana and the land is slowly turning green as this year’s crops break free of the surface and begin growing. The farmers play a key role in this process by making sure their soil is healthy, their crops have enough water and the right nutrients are applied at the right time. But this week, during National Pollinator Week, we celebrate the bees, butterflies, moths, beetles and other pollinators that have their own important part to play in helping the crops grow before the fall harvest.

