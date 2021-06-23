Dance Partners — Rhythm Brewing’s Collab with Samuel Adams Takes Step Toward a More Inclusive Beer Industry
Alisa Bowens-Mercado, owner of Rhythm Brewing Co. in New Haven, Connecticut, has long maintained that building a more inclusive brewing industry is a mission that needs support from beer’s biggest players. She told Good Beer Hunting in February that real change will come when national breweries, the kind whose beers are sold in every grocery store and gas station, start business relationships with Black- and women-owned breweries like hers. This month, Bowens-Mercado’s vision took a step forward.www.goodbeerhunting.com