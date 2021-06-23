Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Theater & Dance

Dance Partners — Rhythm Brewing’s Collab with Samuel Adams Takes Step Toward a More Inclusive Beer Industry

By Kate Bernot
goodbeerhunting.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAlisa Bowens-Mercado, owner of Rhythm Brewing Co. in New Haven, Connecticut, has long maintained that building a more inclusive brewing industry is a mission that needs support from beer’s biggest players. She told Good Beer Hunting in February that real change will come when national breweries, the kind whose beers are sold in every grocery store and gas station, start business relationships with Black- and women-owned breweries like hers. This month, Bowens-Mercado’s vision took a step forward.

www.goodbeerhunting.com
Community Policy
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Massachusetts State
State
Connecticut State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Samuel Adams
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Beer Day#Beer Industry#Food Drink#Beverages#Dance Partners#Rhythm Brewing#Rhythm Brewing Co#Good Beer Hunting#Boston Beer Company#Tempo#Sam Adams Boston#Boston Beer Co#Boston Beer#Twisted Tea#Dogfish Head Brewery#African American
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Lifestyle
News Break
Economy
News Break
Theater & Dance
News Break
Drinks
News Break
Food & Drinks
Related
DrinksEvening Star

The future of beer may be concentrated

Breweries have long been on the forefront of environmentally sustainable practices. Sierra Nevada, New Belgium, Boston Beer (Sam Adams) and many other craft and independent breweries have been long time supporters of solar and wind power, water conservation and restoration, reduced carbon footprints with more efficient and better supply chains, etc. Perhaps Yuengling states it best on their packages, “Save our planet. It’s the only one with beer.”
Drinksvinepair.com

Tapping Into Culture: Can We Define ‘American’ Craft Beer?

“Tapping Into Culture” is a bi-weekly video series on beer and culture, presented by Sixpoint and VinePair. Check out more episodes in the series here. In Episode 10 of “Tapping Into Culture,” host and VinePair senior editor Cat Wolinski and Sixpoint’s Max Finnance sit down with Brandon Montgomery, creator of Black Beer Travelers, to discuss American craft beer.
Drinksvinepair.com

The Difference Between Samuel Adams and Sierra Nevada Beers, Explained

Sierra Nevada Brewing and Samuel Adams, two brands arguably responsible for pioneering America’s craft brewing industry and forging the path for independent brewers, have continued to rack up accolades throughout the decades since their founding in the 1980s. In 2019, Samuel Adams, produced by the Boston Beer Company, ruled in...
Drinkscraftbrewingbusiness.com

In-house with Jack’s Abby Craft Lagers: Positioning, lagers and how brand values help navigate troubled waters

This piece was provided by CODO Design, a food and beverage branding firm, and authors of Craft Beer, Rebranded. This book (and companion workbook) is a step-by-step guide to help you map out a successful strategy for rebranding your brewery. Join 5,000+ other brewing industry folks on the Beer Branding Trends newsletter to receive monthly field notes covering trends, currents and actionable advice from the front lines of beer branding.
RetailPosted by
WWD

American Giant, Samuel Adams Partner for Fourth of July Capsule

Just in time for the Fourth of July, American Giant, a brand that has built its reputation on creating high-quality sportswear made in America, has teamed with U.S. brewer Samuel Adams for a limited-edition lager and a complementary apparel capsule. The American Giant collection will include a limited-edition T-shirt and...
Bosque, NMnmdarksidebrewcrew.com

Cheers to Change looks to create a more equitable local craft beer industry

Cheers to Change, an initiative created to improve equity and accountability within our local craft brewing industry, quietly came into existence last summer. Now they are starting to make their presence known, and will host their first industry event this week. Bow & Arrow will host the Brewing Industry Pride...
Boston, MAPosted by
Forbes

Celebrate Summer With These Essential Boston Breweries And Bars

The hot summer sun is upon us, and just like the squirrels on the Common, the residents of Boston have emerged to take full advantage of the warm weather. However, unlike their rodent neighbors, local Bostonians are in search of a liquid form of refreshment—namely, refreshing craft beer. Whether you’re searching for a new favorite brewery or hoping to sample a few Bay State favorites like Wormtown, Jack’s Abby, or Exhibit A, Boston’s beer scene is sure to have something exciting in store for you.
Food & Drinksthewhiskeywash.com

Review: Dogfish Head Scratch-Made Cocktails

Editor’s Note: These products were provided to us as a review sample by Dogfish Head. This in no way, per our editorial policies, influenced the final outcome of this review. It should also be noted that by clicking the buy link towards the bottom of this review our site receives a small referral payment which helps to support, but not influence, our editorial and other costs.
DrinksJackson Hole News&Guide Newspaper

Roadhouse introduces new IPA

Roadhouse Brewing is celebrating summer with the release of a new mixed 12-pack featuring six different Roadhouse beers, featuring old favorites and new surprises. Locals will recognize the core offering of Family Vacation golden ale, Trout Whistle pale ale, Loose Boots session IPA, and Wilson “mountain-style” IPA. Lesser-known offerings include the Pono Life hazy IPA brewed in collaboration with Maui Brewing Company and the brand new, available-only-in-12-packs double IPA, “The Prophet.”
DrinksMySanAntonio

The 50 Best American Whiskeys for the Fourth of July

For the Fourth of July, we wanted to celebrate what makes America great. And we also wanted a drink. Ergo, we went with whiskey. Whiskey is not an American invention, but the best domestic iterations certainly have their own fanciful backstories and flavor profiles (and we can claim bourbon and Tennessee whiskey as our own). Without spending too much time on a history lesson — though we suggest quickly familiarizing yourself with the Whiskey Rebellion, Nearest Green and the Bottled-in-Bond Act — we simply wanted to profile 50 American whiskeys we appreciate on this, our Independence Day weekend.
DrinksPosted by
The Motley Fool

Maybe These Beverage Giants Should Have Stayed Away From Cannabis Drinks

Because legal marijuana is reportedly cutting into beer sales, brewers have openly embraced cannabis companies. Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) was the first major alcoholic beverage company to break the taboo of investing in a pot stock, buying a $4 billion stake in Canadian producer Canopy Growth (NASDAQ:CGC) in 2017. And it wasn't long before FOMO, or the fear of missing out, gripped other brewers, too.
Drinksbrewersassociation.org

Getting Inside the Mind of the Craft Beer Consumer – 2021

The BA has once again commissioned the annual Craft Beer Insights Panel survey to take the pulse of adults who enjoy drinking craft beer. Please log in to view this resource. Not a member? Join Now. Members Only Content. Get access to this article, and every article, the BA forum,...
Drinksamericancraftbeer.com

New Hazy India Pale Ales And Summer Lagers

Independence Day is approaching. And American craft brewers are addressing the holiday with smart new beer offerings you’re gonna want to have around. Hippie High Ways (Venice, CA) – Firestone Walker’s experimental small-batch brewing facility in SoCal, The Propagator, has a juicy new limited release that was born of a friendship between Firestone Walker Brewmaster Matt Brynildson and Max Montgomery, owner and head brewer at There Does Not Exist, a cutting-edge brewery in San Luis Obispo.
Drinksliquor.com

Johnnie Walker 15 Year Green Label Blended Malt Scotch Review

Johnnie Walker 15 Year Green Label blended malt scotch is a complex grown-up whisky with prominent fruit notes. The whisky’s approachable flavors of fruit, smoke, spice and oak lead the way to a slightly smoky finish. Fast Facts. Classification:. blended malt scotch. Company: Diageo. Distillery: multiple distilleries. Cask: multiple cask...
Economyshankennewsdaily.com

Constellation Looks To Leverage Innovation Pipeline As Summer Heats Up

Constellation Brands reported sales up 3% organically to $2 billion for its fiscal first quarter ending in May, as operating income increased 5% to $723 million. Growth continues to be led by the company’s beer business, whose depletions accelerated to 11% growth in the quarter. Meanwhile, Constellation is rolling out a number of new products among its key wine brands, as it looks to continue premiumizing that part of the business.