Dance Partners — Rhythm Brewing’s Collab with Samuel Adams Takes Step Toward a More Inclusive Beer Industry

For the Fourth of July, we wanted to celebrate what makes America great. And we also wanted a drink. Ergo, we went with whiskey. Whiskey is not an American invention, but the best domestic iterations certainly have their own fanciful backstories and flavor profiles (and we can claim bourbon and Tennessee whiskey as our own). Without spending too much time on a history lesson — though we suggest quickly familiarizing yourself with the Whiskey Rebellion, Nearest Green and the Bottled-in-Bond Act — we simply wanted to profile 50 American whiskeys we appreciate on this, our Independence Day weekend.