Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Business

What to Expect at RIL’s AGM Meeting Today

investing.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleInvesting.com -- Reliance Industries Ltd (NS: RELI )’ Annual General Meeting (AGM) that is scheduled to start at 2 PM today will be live-streamed through JioMeet for its shareholders, and will also be available on YouTube for the general public. There are a lot of reports that talk about what...

in.investing.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Mukesh Ambani
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ril#Smartphone#Laptop#Ril#Investing Com#Reliance Industries Ltd#Jiomeet#Alphabet Inc Class C#Jiophone#Rs
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Alphabet
News Break
Business
News Break
Economy
Country
India
News Break
Nasdaq
News Break
Laptops
News Break
Youtube
News Break
Google
Related
Businessthebharatexpressnews.com

WhatsApp hires ex-Amazon executive to lead payments industry in India

WhatsApp Messenger, owned by Facebook Inc, said Monday it is appointing a former Amazon executive to head payments in India as it seeks to scale the service to its largest user market. Manesh Mahatme, officially the WhatsApp Payments Manager – India, will help improve the payment experience for users and...
Businessjioforme.com

Reliance Industries Stock Price: What Securities Firms Say About RIL’s Future Prospects After AGM

Mumbai: The securities company Reliance Industries There were other announcements after the company’s annual meeting announcing new energy business expansion and affordable smartphone launch plans.Initial Public Offering Timeline Was Not Provided Reliance Jio Said retailers and brokerage firms.The brokerage firm also said expectations around Saudi Aramco The deal was only partially completed, highlighting concerns about a decline in the profit margins of the petrochemical business. ET finds out what the brokerage firm is saying about the company’s future outlook.
Stocksinvesting.com

3 Reasons Why RIL Stock is Down After AGM

Investing.com -- Reliance Industries Ltd (NS: RELI ) made some major announcements at its annual general meeting (AGM) on June 24. However, the market has given a muted reaction and the stock is trading at Rs 2,106, down 2.18% today, after falling 2.61% yesterday. Experts say there are three main...
Income Taxbatonrougenews.net

RIL's consolidated revenue Rs 5.4 lakh crore in FY21

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], June 24 (ANI): Reliance Industries Ltd (RIL) Chairman and Managing Director Mukesh Ambani said on Thursday the conglomerate's consolidated revenue totalled Rs 5.4 lakh crore in 2020-21 (FY21) with a sharp increase from consumer businesses. The consolidated EBITDA was nearly Rs 98,000 crore and almost half of...
Businessindialife.us

RIL's performance in FY21 exceeded expectations: Mukesh Ambani

New Delhi, June 24 : Reliance Industries Chairman and MD Mukesh Ambani on Thursday said that the company's performance in FY21 exceeded expectations despite the ongoing pandemic. Addressing the Annual General Meeting (AGM) of the oil-to-telecom giant, Ambani also commended the company and its employees for the humanitarian efforts during...
Technologysamachar-news.com

Reliance RIL AGM live updates Mukesh Ambani Saudi Aramco chairman Jio Phone Next features news

Reliance AGM Updates: Addressing the Reliance Industries Ltd’s (RIL) 44th Annual General Meeting (AGM) virtually, Mukesh Ambani on Thursday welcomed Saudi Aramco chairman and head of Kingdom’s cash-rich wealth fund PIF, Yasir Othman Al-Rumayyan on the board of Reliance Industries. He will be an independent director in a precursor to a USD 15 billion deal between RIL and Saudi Aramco. Ambani also announced the launc of JIOPHONE NEXT, a smartphone jointly developed by Google and Reliance Jio.
Businessshortpedia.com

RIL did not cut salaries of employees amid COVID: Nita Ambani at 44th AGM

Reliance Industries Limited did not cut salaries, bonuses, or any other compensation of its employees throughout the COVID-19 pandemic, said Nita Ambani, Reliance Foundation's founder and chairperson. Speaking at the 44th Annual General Meeting (AGM) of RIL, Nita Ambani said, "The Covid-19 pandemic is a humanitarian crisis. It has tested the very spirit of humanity. But even in the darkest hour, our spirit has shone brightly.
Stocksinvesting.com

Is RIL a Buy Before its Thursday AGM? Brokers Say Yes

Investing.com -- Reliance Industries Ltd (NS: RELI ) shares have moved up a little over 12% in the last month to close at Rs 2,225.75 on June 21. The company’s Annual General Meeting (AGM) is scheduled for Thursday, and the stock is currently down 0.38% at Rs 2,217.25 at the time of this report.
Businessinvesting.com

Buzz Around the RIL's 44th AGM Set for 24th June 2021

The buzz around the RIL's 44th AGM set for 24th June 2021. India's Jio Platforms, the parent company of Reliance Jio Infocomm, is looking to acquire or form partnerships with domestic firms to develop competencies in building and manufacturing 5G products. Mukesh Ambani, chairman of Reliance Industries (NS: RELI ),...
Stocksthebharatexpressnews.com

RIL, TCS drag Sensex down, Nifty fails to maintain a successful opening record; what analysts think of today’s trade

BSE Sensex and Nifty have moved into negative territory, after opening at record highs on Monday. During the day, major indices fell to their lowest levels for the day when Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman began the press conference. The Sensex BSE ended lower at 52,735.59, while the broader Nifty 50 index settled in the red at 15,815. Shares of Reliance Industries Ltd (RIL), TCS, Housing Development Finance Corporation (HDFC) contributed the most to the loss of indices. FM Sitharaman has announced a loan guarantee of Rs 1.1 trillion for sectors affected by the COVID-19 pandemic. Larger markets outperformed equity indices. The BSE Midcap index gained 0.40% or 89 points to end at 22,529, while the SmallCap index stabilized at 0.46% or 115 pts at 25,111. India VIX, volatility index , gained 0.26% to reach 13.40 levels, its lowest since February 2020.
Businessthebharatexpressnews.com

No pay cut: what Nita Ambani said at Reliance’s AGM

Reliance Industries Limited (RIL) has not cut wages, bonuses or any other compensation for its employees throughout the coronavirus pandemic, Nita Ambani, founder and president of Reliance Foundation said today. At RIL’s 44th Annual General Meeting (AGM), Nita Ambani said: “The COVID-19 pandemic is a humanitarian crisis. It has tested...
MarketsCoinDesk

What Crypto Firms Can Expect From Friday’s FATF Plenary Meeting

It’s been over two years since the FATF recommended bringing cryptocurrency firms (virtual asset service providers, or VASPs, in FATF parlance) within its regulatory framework. This has created challenges for the industry and regulators alike, particularly around areas like the “Travel Rule,” where third-party VASPs must exchange personally identifiable information (PII) about customers along with transactions.
Cell Phonestribuneledgernews.com

Samsung Galaxy M32 to launch in India today: What to expect

Jun. 21—Samsung is launching a new Galaxy M phone in India today. It's the Galaxy M32, and the smartphone is scheduled to make its debut today at 12 noon. According to Samsung, the Galaxy M32 will be priced in the Rs15,000 segment. This will most likely be for the base model of the phone. Galaxy M32 is also confirmed to go on sale via Amazon India, and it will most likely be available through Samsung's online store and retail outlets as well. Ahead of the launch, Samsung has revealed some details about the Galaxy M32, and there have been leaks as well.
BusinessPosted by
Reuters

Philippines' Voyager raises $167 mln from KKR, Tencent

MANILA, June 28 (Reuters) - Philippine digital and financial services firm Voyager Innovations has raised $167 million for its expansion programme, including a venture into digital banking, its listed and largest shareholder said on Monday. Shareholders PLDT Inc (TEL.PS), private equity firm KKR & Co Inc (KKR.N) and Chinese tech...
Stocksthebharatexpressnews.com

RIL shares fall 6% in one week; Macquarie analysts maintain “underperformance” rating, see 35% drop

Mukesh Ambani’s Reliance Industries Ltd (RIL) share price continues to trade in the red, down more than 6% since last Monday. The country’s largest private company, in terms of market capitalization, failed to impress investors with a massive capital expenditure of Rs 75,000 crore for the new energy company. With stocks lagging behind on stock exchanges, global brokerage firm Macquarie Group reiterated its “underperformance” rating on the stock with a 12-month target price of Rs 1,350 apiece, resulting in downside potential. 35% compared to the current market price. So far this year, the RIL share price has gained 5.8%, while the Nifty 50 has risen 13%.
MarketsPosted by
Reuters

Indian shares end lower as IT stocks and Reliance drag

BENGALURU (Reuters) - Indian shares closed lower on Monday, weighed down by heavyweight information technology stocks and Reliance Industries, with investors showing little reaction to relief measures announced by the country’s finance minister. Benchmark indices snapped their two-day winning streak with the blue-chip NSE Nifty 50 index ending 0.29% lower...
Stockssamachar-news.com

Sensex, Nifty ends in red, IT and bank stocks lead to losses | Markets News

Indian benchmark indices Sensex and Nifty tumbled after the former dropped by 189 points led by losses in index heavyweights Reliance Industries, TCS, and HDFC amid a negative trend in global markets. After touching a lifetime high of 53,126.73 in the opening session, the 30-share BSE index ended 189.45 points...