What to Expect at RIL’s AGM Meeting Today

BSE Sensex and Nifty have moved into negative territory, after opening at record highs on Monday. During the day, major indices fell to their lowest levels for the day when Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman began the press conference. The Sensex BSE ended lower at 52,735.59, while the broader Nifty 50 index settled in the red at 15,815. Shares of Reliance Industries Ltd (RIL), TCS, Housing Development Finance Corporation (HDFC) contributed the most to the loss of indices. FM Sitharaman has announced a loan guarantee of Rs 1.1 trillion for sectors affected by the COVID-19 pandemic. Larger markets outperformed equity indices. The BSE Midcap index gained 0.40% or 89 points to end at 22,529, while the SmallCap index stabilized at 0.46% or 115 pts at 25,111. India VIX, volatility index , gained 0.26% to reach 13.40 levels, its lowest since February 2020.