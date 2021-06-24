What to Expect at RIL’s AGM Meeting Today

Jun. 21—Samsung is launching a new Galaxy M phone in India today. It's the Galaxy M32, and the smartphone is scheduled to make its debut today at 12 noon. According to Samsung, the Galaxy M32 will be priced in the Rs15,000 segment. This will most likely be for the base model of the phone. Galaxy M32 is also confirmed to go on sale via Amazon India, and it will most likely be available through Samsung's online store and retail outlets as well. Ahead of the launch, Samsung has revealed some details about the Galaxy M32, and there have been leaks as well.