Valorant Episode 3 Act 1 "Reflection" Battle Pass Tier Rewards List

Valorant's Patch 3.00 Agent tier list has major changes, with Episode 3 bringing about plenty of tweaks to the game's playable roster. With the introduction of a new Agent, and various price increases and decreases to abilities and weapons, Valorant received quite a facelift. For players eager to rise to the top, and figure out which Agent suits them best, our tier list has fans covered. It should be stated that KAY/O, the new Agent introduced in Episode 3, will not be featured in this tier list. How he interacts and plays with other Agents has yet to be seen, so we're leaving him out for the Patch 3.00 tier list.