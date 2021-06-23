Valorant Episode 3 Act 1 "Reflection" Battle Pass Tier Rewards List
Valorant Episode 3 Act 1 Battle Pass also gives you free 130 Radiant Points that will help you upgrade your skins. Valorant Patch 3.0, named Reflection, is finally here and has come with a new agent, price changes, and a new Battle Pass which gives us shiny rewards in the form of skins, ornaments, and more. Like all the previous Battle Passes, this one will last for around 60 days, and players need to complete weekly and daily missions in order to earn all the rewards.estnn.com