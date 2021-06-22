Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Politics

Seven dentist licenses are set to lapse in ZIP Code 60431 during Q3

By Will County Gazette
willcountygazette.com
 16 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAt least seven dentist licenses are set to lapse in ZIP Code 60431 during the third quarter, according to the Illinois Department of Financial and Professional Regulation (IDFPR). Licenses will lapse unless they are renewed before their expiration date. IDFPR comprises several agencies, bureaus and commissions that influence business growth...

willcountygazette.com
What are your thoughts?
Post
Community Policy
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Dentist#Zip Code#Idfpr
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
Related
Channahon, ILwillcountygazette.com

12 professional licenses issued in Channahon during Q4

There were 12 professional licenses issued in Channahon during the fourth quarter, according to the Illinois Department of Financial and Professional Regulation (IDFPR). These licenses will lapse if they are not renewed before their expiration date. IDFPR comprises several agencies, bureaus and commissions that influence business growth and job creation...
Income TaxFast Company

IRS unemployment tax refunds update: What happened to phase 2 payments?

More than a month after the Internal Revenue Service said it sent out the first round of tax refunds related to 2020 unemployment compensation exclusion, Americans who were hoping they’d receive payments as part of the second round are still waiting for updates. The IRS originally said it would send...
Businessaithority.com

Penguin Strategies Acquires Amarok to Better Serve Companies Requiring Advanced Salesforce Services

Penguin CEO: “This Will Help Further Our Vision to Provide the Best 360-Degree Sales and Marketing Services to B2B Tech Companies”. Signaling a new era in customer-centered marketing solutions, Penguin Strategies, a HubSpot Diamond Partner, acquires Amarok, a Salesforce Certified partner, to create a more comprehensive sales and marketing service offering for their B2B technology clients.
TravelTravel Weekly

‘Critical’ travel firms rebuild customer trust in wake of pandemic

Travel firms have been urged to rebuild customer trust following the “seismic” impact of the pandemic on the sector. The call came from the head of the Institute of Customer Service as new research revealed that the number of UK customers experiencing service issues has risen since this time last year.
Businessthecustomer.net

Customer Service Experience Metrics that are Better Than NPS

“How likely are you to recommend [the company, brand or product] to a friend or colleague?” The answer — your Net Promoter Score — is a simple but proven measure of customer loyalty. But capturing this during a post-transaction survey doesn’t provide the whole picture for service and support leaders.
Healthphysicianspractice.com

10 Customer Service Habits for Your Medical Practice

Is your clinic overlooking the basic premises of customer service? We'll fix that!. If your patients feel they are taken care of, they have the ability and the willingness to sing your praises, refer patients, pay what they owe you, and help make sure their insurance company pays you. Here...
RetailMortgageNewsDaily.com

MLO Jobs; Pre-Qual, Warehouse, CE, Marketing, Sales Tools; CFPB: Worth Keeping an Eye On

Dang it is becoming more and more expensive to follow all the rules and regulations to originate residential loans. These costs, of course, are borne by the consumer. (See some of the CFPB’s news below.) And it costs a lot to retire. You don’t have to specialize in reverse mortgage lending to be curious if people in or nearing retirement know how to create viable retirement income plan. (In fact, this is a good tool to help teach kids.) The results from the American College of Financial Services Retirement Income Literacy Quiz show not so much. The test, consisting of 38 multiple-choice questions, covered virtually every aspect of managing one's finances in retirement. Nearly 75% of the 1,244 adults ages 60 to 75 interviewed online for the test got an F (a score of 60% or less), while fewer than 6% received an A (91% or better) or a B (81% to 90%). If you would like to know more about the survey, you can take the quiz, read the report, or watch the webcast. Today’s podcast from Robbie Chrisman is available here. This week’s podcast is sponsored by Richey May.
Medical & BiotechPosted by
The Motley Fool

Could Pfizer and Moderna Now Face Their Second-Worst Scenario?

Think back to one year ago. No one knew then whether any of the COVID-19 vaccines in development would actually work. Fortunately, several of them did. Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) (along with its partner, BioNTech (NASDAQ:BNTX)), and Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA) never experienced the worst-case scenario of their vaccines failing miserably. These companies have gone on to generate billions of dollars in sales for their respective vaccines, and hope to make a lot more money.
Businessleedaily.com

Social security Cost of living adjustment- Latest update!

It is no secret that Social Security is poorly capitalized, and many Americans struggle to get through their monthly income controls. Here are the recent abouts and happenings with COLA!. Inflation problem in America. Americans are confronted with the bitter reality of rising inflation. Consumer prices increased by 0.6 percent...
TechnologyPosted by
BGR.com

You’re about to start getting $3,600 stimulus payments, but there’s one big problem

Exactly two weeks from today, the first of six new monthly stimulus checks will start arriving in Americans’ mailboxes. Or, of course, in their bank accounts, provided they’re registered with the IRS. When coupled with a tax credit next year, this benefit will total as much as $3,600 for each eligible child. These expanded federal child tax credit payments stem from the $1.9 trillion stimulus package from back in March, and they’re a potential game-changer for families. But there’s an important new stimulus check update to share about all this. One that many people might not be aware of, and...

Comments / 0

Community Policy