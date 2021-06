In the case of the USD/JPY currency pair, there was an additional factor as Japan is exposed to a state of instability with the increase in the number of Corona injuries. It has to move towards the higher resistance level 111.11 for the pair since March 2020. The currency pair was subjected to selling at the end of last week towards the support level 110.48 and closed trading around the level of 110.77. Positive US economic release results support the dollar as well.