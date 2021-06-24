This Small-Cap NBFC Has Risen 657% Since August 2020

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Lundin Mining from C$17.00 to C$20.00 and gave the company an underperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Scotiabank lowered their price objective on shares of Lundin Mining from C$15.00 to C$14.00 in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Eight Capital raised their price objective on shares of Lundin Mining from C$14.50 to C$17.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. CIBC reiterated a neutral rating and issued a C$17.00 target price on shares of Lundin Mining in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Finally, Haywood Securities decreased their target price on shares of Lundin Mining from C$19.00 to C$16.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Lundin Mining currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of C$15.06.