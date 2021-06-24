Cancel
This Small-Cap NBFC Has Risen 657% Since August 2020

investing.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleInvesting.com -- A below-the-radar small-cap NBFC (non-banking financial company) Dhanvarsha Finvest Ltd (BO: DANV ), has seen its share price go up over 657% since August 2020. The stock, which was trading at Rs 107.1 on August 21 closed June 23 at Rs 811.35. The company has got marquee investors...

in.investing.com
Stocksthebharatexpressnews.com

RIL shares fall 6% in one week; Macquarie analysts maintain “underperformance” rating, see 35% drop

Mukesh Ambani’s Reliance Industries Ltd (RIL) share price continues to trade in the red, down more than 6% since last Monday. The country’s largest private company, in terms of market capitalization, failed to impress investors with a massive capital expenditure of Rs 75,000 crore for the new energy company. With stocks lagging behind on stock exchanges, global brokerage firm Macquarie Group reiterated its “underperformance” rating on the stock with a 12-month target price of Rs 1,350 apiece, resulting in downside potential. 35% compared to the current market price. So far this year, the RIL share price has gained 5.8%, while the Nifty 50 has risen 13%.
StocksSawf News

“Reliance’s stock could touch Rs 2,350 in July,” said Sanjeev Bhasin.

Sanjeev Bhasin, Director, IIFL Securities, has vast experience in the stock market. Sanjeev Bhasin has been involved in the market for the last 32 years. They keep a close eye on the movements in the markets. Customers of IIFL Securities have been making profits for years with its tips on stocks. On CNBC-Awaaz, Sanjeev Bhasin has now brought the top three conviction picks of earnings during the business day to the audience.
Stocksamericanbankingnews.com

Elgethun Capital Management Purchases 1,393 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR)

Elgethun Capital Management raised its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR) by 23.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,408 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,393 shares during the period. Elgethun Capital Management’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF were worth $1,227,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.
Stocksinvesting.com

Kepler Capital Stick to Their Hold Rating for BNP Paribas SA

Kepler Capital analyst Nicolas Payen maintained a Hold rating on BNP Paribas (OTC:BNPQY) SA on Friday, setting a price target of EUR58.8, which is approximately 115.66% above the present share price of $32.54. Payen expects BNP Paribas SA to post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.66 for the second quarter...
Stocksmodernreaders.com

JPMorgan China Growth & Income (LON:JCGI) Shares Up 1.3%

JPMorgan China Growth & Income plc (LON:JCGI)’s share price shot up 1.3% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as GBX 700 ($9.15) and last traded at GBX 700 ($9.15). 159,158 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 63% from the average session volume of 434,018 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 691 ($9.03).
StocksEconomyWatch.com

Harbour Energy Share Price Bouncing This Week – Time to Buy HBR?

Harbour Energy Plc., which operates as an oil and gas exploration company that commercialises it, merged with Chrysoar Holdings Ltd. during March. Their extraction reserves are located in the North Sea. The UK-based company was founded back in 2007 and has become one of the tops of their league in record time. Harbour Energy Plc shares are listed on the London Stock Exchange under the code HBR. As an oil and gas E&P company, their shares are currently experiencing an uptick that seems less temporary by the minute during the opening hours of the market today on June 25, 2021. Let us discuss how investing in HBR shares could benefit investors or not.
Stocksstockmarketpioneer.com

Top Small-Cap Stocks for July 2021

Small-cap stocks are public companies that have market capitalizations ranging from $300 million to $2 billion. Since the share prices of these companies can be very volatile, some companies in the small-cap universe, or in small-cap indexes, can have market caps significantly higher than this range at any particular time. Some of the stocks classified as small caps are movie theater chain AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc. (AMC), printing, imaging company Eastman Kodak Co. (KODK), and retail drug store chain Rite Aid Corp. (RAD).
Marketsfa-mag.com

Smart Beta Has Worked For Bonds Since Napoleon

Let’s assume that you have to invest in bonds. There are obvious reasons why you might not want to do this at present, with historically low yields, but many investors have no choice but to make large allocations to fixed-income. How best to do it? And how to make some sensible decision between bonds without incurring too many costs?
New York City, NYbuffalonynews.net

Sidoti Summer Virtual Small-Cap Conference

Presentation Times and Weblinks Released for Approximately 70 Presenting Companies. NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / June 22, 2021 / Sidoti & Company, LLC has released the presentation schedule and weblinks for its two-day Summer Virtual Small-Cap Conference taking place Wednesday and Thursday, June 23 - 24, 2021. The links can also be found at www.sidoticonference.com/events.
StocksLife Style Extra

SMALL-CAP WINNERS & LOSERS: Kin & Carta and IPF both lift outlook

SMALL-CAP - WINNERS. Kin & Carta PLC, up 19% at 236 pence, 12-month range 46p-240p. The business consultancy firm now expects net revenue for financial year ending July 31 to grow around 10% to GBP150 million, while underlying pretax profit is seen around 35% to 40% higher to GBP14.5 million. Based on current performance and order backlog, anticipates accelerating growth in net revenue to around 20% and improving underlying operating margin of 12-13% for 2022 financial year. "In line with the improving trends reported at the half year, Kin & Carta is executing on a strong resumption of growth with accelerating demand for Digital Transformation continuing as the effects of the pandemic begin to abate," it says.
Stocksrivertonroll.com

Short Interest in First Trust Small Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FYT) Drops By 78.1%

First Trust Small Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FYT) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 16,400 shares, a decline of 78.1% from the May 13th total of 74,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 67,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.
StocksPosted by
The Motley Fool

1 Small-Cap SaaS Stock With Big-Cap Potential

Latch (NASDAQ:LTCH) is a property technology company that recently went public via SPAC merger, and while the company is still relatively small, the early numbers look very impressive. In this Fool Live video clip, recorded on June 15, Fool.com contributor Matt Frankel, CFP, and Chief Growth Officer Anand Chokkavelu discuss why Latch could be such an exciting company to watch over the next few years.
Stocksinvesting.com

Kepler Capital Stick to Their Buy Rating for Commerzbank AG

Kepler Capital analyst Nicolas Payen maintained a Buy rating on Commerzbank AG (OTC:CRZBY) on Friday, setting a price target of EUR6.9, which is approximately 10.18% above the present share price of $7.48. Payen expects Commerzbank (DE:CBKG) AG to post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.00 for the second quarter of...
Industryspglobal.com

German flat steel stocks rebound in May for first time since August

Flat steel stocks at German stockholders grew in May for the first time since August 2020 from historic low, according to data from German steel stockholder association BDS. Receive daily email alerts, subscriber notes & personalize your experience. Average flat steel stocks in May rose 6.7% month on month to...
Stockstickerreport.com

UBS Group AG Has $16.35 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:VIOO)

UBS Group AG raised its holdings in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:VIOO) by 5.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 82,209 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,391 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG’s holdings in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF were worth $16,352,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Stockssamachar-news.com

Sensex, Nifty ends in red, IT and bank stocks lead to losses | Markets News

Indian benchmark indices Sensex and Nifty tumbled after the former dropped by 189 points led by losses in index heavyweights Reliance Industries, TCS, and HDFC amid a negative trend in global markets. After touching a lifetime high of 53,126.73 in the opening session, the 30-share BSE index ended 189.45 points...
Stocksslatersentinel.com

Morgan Stanley Trims Lundin Mining (TSE:LUN) Target Price to C$12.00

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Lundin Mining from C$17.00 to C$20.00 and gave the company an underperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Scotiabank lowered their price objective on shares of Lundin Mining from C$15.00 to C$14.00 in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Eight Capital raised their price objective on shares of Lundin Mining from C$14.50 to C$17.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. CIBC reiterated a neutral rating and issued a C$17.00 target price on shares of Lundin Mining in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Finally, Haywood Securities decreased their target price on shares of Lundin Mining from C$19.00 to C$16.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Lundin Mining currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of C$15.06.
Financial Reportsamericanbankingnews.com

HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB) Declares $0.21 Annual Dividend

Shares of HDB stock opened at $74.90 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $136.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.77. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $73.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.08. HDFC Bank has a fifty-two week low of $44.93 and a fifty-two week high of $84.70.