Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Stocks

India Pesticides Grey Market Premium Falls 40%; Should You Subscribe?

investing.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleInvesting.com -- The IPO for India Pesticides opened on June 23. The price band for the company is fixed at Rs 290-Rs 296. The stock commanded a grey market premium of Rs 68-Rs 70 on day one of its IPO. However, on day two, the GMP fell to Rs 40, a little over 42%.

in.investing.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ipo#Grey Market#Investing Com#India Pesticides#Gmp#Rs 40#Ipo#Icici Direct
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Stocks
News Break
Manufacturing
News Break
Economy
Country
India
News Break
Markets
Related
Businessinvesting.com

India Pesticide Limited IPO: Last Day to Apply

Chemical companies are flourishing this season. Lucknow-based India Pesticides Limited is ready to launch its IPO as the Agrochemical manufacturer aims to fund its working capital requirement and enhance its brand visibility. It opened for subscription on 23rd June 2021 and will remain open till 25th June 2021. The price band for the IPO is between Rs. 290 and Rs. 296.
Businessbestnewsmonitoring.com

Global Diabetic Socks Market Premiumization, Demand, Supply, Inflation And Performance

Global Diabetic Socks Market research and analysis report 2021 focus on rising market drift to assist businesses to find market opportunities and develop effective ways to optimize their market positions. The report contains complete coverage, intensive analysis, and actionable Global Diabetic Socks market insights to spot opportunities in existing and potential markets. Diabetic Socks Report can be used by both established as well as new entrants to live competitive positions in dynamic market situations.
Stocksthebharatexpressnews.com

SGX Nifty progresses by 68 pts, Sensex, Nifty can open in green in green; India’s Pesticide IPO Among Key Things to Watch Out For

BSE Sensex and Nifty 50 were expected to experience a start of a gap on Wednesday, as trends on SGX Nifty suggest. Crafty futures rose in trading, gaining 68.50 points or 0.43% to 15,838.50 on the Singapore Stock Exchange. Chartists see further turbulence coming due to the expected expiration of derivatives tomorrow. In today’s trading, investors will be keeping an eye on specific stock movements, fourth quarter results, crude oil prices, the movement of the rupee against the dollar, and other global developments. “We expect Nifty to challenge the upper levels of 15900 again in the next few sessions and a sustained move above this area could open more towards the 16200 levels. Immediate support is placed at 15650,” said Nagaraj Shetti, Technical Research Analyst, HDFC Securities.
Stockscryptonexa.com

Should You Invest in The Stock Market or Forex?

Investing the money has been largely defined by the objective. People can have a money-oriented goal with a set return over an interval. Investing the money into various assets has been largely defined by the purpose. When it comes to money making in short as well as long-term, investors, traders, and other market participants do consider multiple asset classes to maximise the returns through the investment pool, effectively safeguarding the portfolio and diversifying the risk over to several assets.
Marketsthebharatexpressnews.com

India Pesticides IPO opens on June 23: do you need to subscribe? Here’s what the top brokers have to say

The IPO of Rs 800 crore of India Pesticides should be open for subscription on Wednesday 23 June 2021. The issue will close on 25 June. The company has set the price range for the issue at Rs 290-296 per share. The public offering includes a new issue of shares valued at Rs 100 crore and an offer for sale (OFS) of Rs 700 crore by the selling shareholders of the existing promoter. Up to 50 percent of the net supply has been reserved for Qualified Institutional Buyers (QIB), 35 percent for Retail Investors and the remaining 15 percent for Non-Institutional Investors (NII). Research and brokerage firms such as Anand Rathi Financial Services, Reliance Securities, BP Equities, Arihant Capital and Hem Securities have given underwriting ratings while Axis Capital has not rated the IPO.
WorldPhys.org

Should ships in India switch to shore power?

Countries throughout Europe and North America require ships, when in port, to be attached to the shore-based power grid to prevent them from running their own engines and generating harmful emissions right on the city's doorstep. How effective could measures like these be for a developing nation like India, with a history of poor air quality and the public health problems associated with it?
Marketsnysenasdaqlive.com

Global Microencapsulated Pesticide Market – Revenue, Opportunity, Segment and Key Trends 2019-2025

UpMarketResearch.com, has added the latest research on Microencapsulated Pesticide Market, which offers a concise outline of the market valuation, industry size, SWOT analysis, revenue approximation, and the regional outlook of this business vertical. The report precisely features the key opportunities and challenges faced by contenders of this industry and presents the existing competitive setting and corporate strategies enforced by the Microencapsulated Pesticide Market players.
Educationupgrad.com

Best Online MBA Courses in India for 2021: Which One Should You Choose?

Over the last decade, technological advancements have transformed business and industry to a great extent. The needs of modern workplaces have also become more advanced. And more and more employers are now looking to hire talent in leadership and management roles. As a result, the market demand for online MBA courses has picked up in recent years. Online MBA is convenient for working professionals to finish their management education without leaving their jobs. All around the globe, top educational institutes provide online MBA courses for eligible candidates.
Marketscoincodex.com

Adshares’ blockchain premium will revolutionize digital marketing

Adshares is calling for premium publishers to join and co-create this innovative decentralized ad network and reveal how decentralization can improve marketing businesses in practice. As a part of its new business roadmap announced earlier this year, Adshares will launch the first and only advertisement network dedicated to blockchain premium...
TV & Videosstockmarketpioneer.com

Netflix Stock: Subscriber Growth Could Fall Short Again

Netflix’s subscriber growth could miss the mark again this quarter. But another soft quarter for the streaming company wouldn’t be a reason to worry, an analyst at KeyBanc Capital Markets says. In the first quarter,. Netflix. (ticker: NFLX) added four million new subscribers, well below the company’s estimate of six...
Technologysecurityboulevard.com

Looking for VAPT in India? This is What You Should Know

VAPT – as you know – is an acronym for Vulnerability Assessment and Penetration Testing, which is defined as a process to identify security risks and vulnerabilities in a web system or network. You might be seeking to pentest your application & network for a bunch of reasons like –
Raleigh, NCjimallen.com

Why You Should Hire a Realtor in This Crazy Market

If this housing market seems intimidating right now, you’re not the only one. That’s why hiring a realtor with a team of experienced real estate professionals behind them is important during this unprecedented housing market right now. Learn how The Jim Allen Group can help you secure your real estate goals during this housing market in our latest interview with The Jim Allen Group REALTOR® Sydney Rostetter and host Joanna Heims from CBS17’s My Carolina.
Stocksthebharatexpressnews.com

Sensex, a clever decline driven by losses in Infosys, TCS and Reliance Industries

Indian stock indexes erased intraday gains driven by heavyweight losses in the Tata Consultancy Services, Infosys, Reliance Industries, HDFC and HDFC Bank index. Benchmarks opened higher and abandoned gains reflecting the cautious trend in other Asian markets as a spike in coronavirus cases in the region over the weekend hurt investor sentiment as oil hovered around 2 and a half year highs. The Sensex fell as much as 379 points from the day’s high and the Nifty 50 Index hit an intraday low of 15,817.95 after breaking above 15,900 earlier in the session.
Industrynewsfinale.com

Would You Pay A Premium For Decarbonized Products?

Grocery shoppers have shown willingness pay a premium for organic vegetables and plant-based meats. If commodity consumers would do the same for decarbonized steel or low-carbon cement, a market could complement carbon-tax and trading schemes, according to panelists this month at a Stanford University carbon management workshop. “I think that...
Lifestylebusinesstraveller.com

Air India Express announces flights to Malaysia and Singapore

Air India Express, a wholly owned subsidiary of Indian flag carrier Air India, has announced flights between Malaysia and India for the month of July, 2021. Under its new schedule, the low-cost airline will operate flights connecting Kuala Lumpur with Indian cities including Delhi, Bengaluru, Chennai, Hyderabad, Kochi, Trichy, and Vijayawada. Bookings are open for these flights.
Economystartupnchill.com

[Funding alert] Ayurvedic wellness startup Auric raises $2M in pre-Series-A round led by Venture Catalysts, others

Ayurvedic health and wellness startup Auric on Monday raised $2 million in a pre-Series-A round co-led by Venture Catalysts, Cactus Venture Partners, and 9Unicorns. Karthik Bhat via AngelList and Capital-A (Manjushree Ventures) also participated in the round. Founded by Deepak Agarwal, an IIT- Delhi alumni with over eight years of experience with Hindustan Unilever across India, Switzerland, and Singapore, Auric operates…
Businessthebharatexpressnews.com

American e-commerce giants are ‘arrogant’, flouting our laws: Piyush Goyal

Indian Commerce Minister Piyush Goyal has upped the pressure on US e-commerce giants like Amazon and Walmart, accusing them of arrogance and flouting local laws by engaging in predatory pricing practices. Goyal said the companies were using their size and access to large pools of low-cost capital to engage in...