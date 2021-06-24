India Pesticides Grey Market Premium Falls 40%; Should You Subscribe?

BSE Sensex and Nifty 50 were expected to experience a start of a gap on Wednesday, as trends on SGX Nifty suggest. Crafty futures rose in trading, gaining 68.50 points or 0.43% to 15,838.50 on the Singapore Stock Exchange. Chartists see further turbulence coming due to the expected expiration of derivatives tomorrow. In today’s trading, investors will be keeping an eye on specific stock movements, fourth quarter results, crude oil prices, the movement of the rupee against the dollar, and other global developments. “We expect Nifty to challenge the upper levels of 15900 again in the next few sessions and a sustained move above this area could open more towards the 16200 levels. Immediate support is placed at 15650,” said Nagaraj Shetti, Technical Research Analyst, HDFC Securities.