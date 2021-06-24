India Pesticides Grey Market Premium Falls 40%; Should You Subscribe?

The IPO of Rs 800 crore of India Pesticides should be open for subscription on Wednesday 23 June 2021. The issue will close on 25 June. The company has set the price range for the issue at Rs 290-296 per share. The public offering includes a new issue of shares valued at Rs 100 crore and an offer for sale (OFS) of Rs 700 crore by the selling shareholders of the existing promoter. Up to 50 percent of the net supply has been reserved for Qualified Institutional Buyers (QIB), 35 percent for Retail Investors and the remaining 15 percent for Non-Institutional Investors (NII). Research and brokerage firms such as Anand Rathi Financial Services, Reliance Securities, BP Equities, Arihant Capital and Hem Securities have given underwriting ratings while Axis Capital has not rated the IPO.