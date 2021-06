Our New Year's Day blog is worth reading again as we continue to the return to fully open communities... For all its dangers and distractions, technology has been a blessing for the Church in 2020, more than in any other year. It’s helped facilitate some version of “togetherness” while we’ve endured these necessary times of separation. And while it’s been a help, we’ve also felt the tension of being apart. Because as God’s people, that’s not how we’re meant to live (Hebrews 10:24-25).