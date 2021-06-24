Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Moses Lake, WA

4 Fun Things to Do in Central Washington in July 2021

By Reesha On The Radio
Posted by 
News Talk KIT
News Talk KIT
 5 days ago
Cover picture for the article

The month of June sure did fly right by us, didn't it? It sure seemed that way to me. Here we are in the month of July in less than a week, so let's start planning some stuff to get into. The sort of "stuff" I'm talking about will involve some travel, so make sure you've got a decent working car and preferably some working AC. We are, after all in the throes of a heatwave. At least if your car's air conditioning isn't working, the long drive will give you the chance to roll your window down and take in the suffocating breeze heat from the freeway!

newstalkkit.com
News Talk KIT

News Talk KIT

Yakima, WA
1K+
Followers
1K+
Post
400K+
Views
ABOUT

1280 AM 99.3 FM KIT has the best news coverage for Yakima, Washington. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Moses Lake, WA
Government
City
Walla Walla, WA
Moses Lake, WA
Lifestyle
Local
Washington Government
Local
Washington Lifestyle
City
Ellensburg, WA
State
Washington State
City
Moses Lake, WA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Central Washington#Independence Day#Ac#Toppenish#Covid
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Lifestyle
News Break
Politics
Related
Yakima, WAPosted by
News Talk KIT

City County Partner For 4th of July Celebration

Last year the COVID-19 pandemic canceled a lot of fun stuff including the annual 4th of July celebration but not this year. The fun is back in a big way at Yakima's State Fair Park. The city and county have partnered to fund the celebration that actually starts on Friday, July 2 with a big carnival that continues into Sunday, July 4. The carnival will be held in the south parking lot. Officials say ride all day carnival wrist bands are available each day as well as individual ride tickets.
Yakima County, WAPosted by
News Talk KIT

K-9 Fundraiser Saturday Should Be A Hot Time In Selah!

There is no use in debating the wisdom here and now because it is what it is but to note that it is done differently in different communities around the country. I'm talking about the way Yakima County K-9 programs are financially supported for all the good work they do. They way it works is ...by community donation. It's great that we do it, but shouldn't something with this kind of value be part of the general fund budget?
Yakima, WAPosted by
News Talk KIT

What’s The Big Deal? Nobody Owns The Rainbow, Right?

There's a story in today's (6/22/21) Yakima Herald Republic (YHR) about Central Washington University's response to the theft and burning of a Pride flag from the Student Union. While the suspect has been arrested for the crime, school officials collaborated with Seattle Pridefest to borrow a giant 30 X 130...
Washington StatePosted by
News Talk KIT

5 Things You Need for a Washington State Family Road Trip

My daughter and I are headed out of town for a family road trip this weekend and would you believe we have known about this trip for weeks and still haven't packed a thing!. It's pretty late at night and we are running around the house like chickens with our heads cut off trying to figure out what stuff we need to bring along for the trip.
Sunnyside, WAPosted by
News Talk KIT

Summer School Signup Event Set For Saturday in Sunnyside

Students in the lower Yakima Valley in grades kindergarten through 12th grade have a chance to register for summer school during a special event at the Sunnyside Fiesta Foods on June 19. It's called the "Community Fair for Summer Enrollment." During the events students and parents can meet representatives from the Mabton, Sunnyside and Grandview school districts who will help students enroll or receive information about their summer school programs.
Yakima, WAPosted by
News Talk KIT

The #1 Thing Yakima Dads Really Want for Father’s Day!

It comes around every year. Often, right around the first day of summer, and this year, they're happening on the same day. I'm talking about Father's Day. Did you know that Father's Day has its origin right here in Washington State? Yep, Spokane to be specific. The first known celebration of this special day was back in 1910 at the Spokane YMCA.
Olympia, WAPosted by
News Talk KIT

Olympia Capitol Gets Back into Business Beginning in July

It's hard to fathom that our state's Capitol has been pretty much shut down since March of this year. After the madness that occurred on January 6 in the OTHER Washington (D.C.), and then coronavirus pandemic concerns, tensions have been heightened at state capitols across the mainland! The Olympia capitol has been closed because of the pandemic, as have other government facilities across the state.
Yakima, WAPosted by
News Talk KIT

Are You Pumped For a Pump Track in Yakima?

Tuesday, June 22 is the day you'll have a chance to tell city officials what you think about a proposed Randall Park South Pump Track. The community feedback session is set to happen at the park starting at 6:30 p.m. City officials say the proposed bike track would be open to everyone from all experience levels and would be a first of its kind in Yakima or Central Washington.
Washington StatePosted by
News Talk KIT

Does Washington State Have the Most Fun?

When I think of a state that has the MOST fun, I'm thinking about California, Florida, Hawaii, New York, New Orleans, Puerto Rico, U.S. Virgin Islands (U.S. Territories count, too!). I don't necessarily think of Nevada, Colorado, or Texas, Minnesota, or Pennsylvania!. I must be missing out on the memo...
Yakima, WAPosted by
News Talk KIT

Most Recent Visitors to Yakima Valley Come from These 2 Cities

It's almost summertime in the Yakima Valley and we are definitely starting to feel it as far as the weather goes. Well, at least we were for a couple of weeks there. Remember when the temperatures skyrocketed up to over 100 degrees? Those harsh couple of days killed my budding baby sunflower plants! (I know, I'm in shock, too!)
Yakima, WAPosted by
News Talk KIT

Spring Fair Food Fest at Central Washington State Fairgrounds

Take a deep breath. Can you smell it? The glorious aroma of your favorite Fair Foods wafting through the air from the Central Washington State Fairgrounds in Yakima. The Spring Fair Food Fest presented by HAPO Community Credit Union at State Fair Park is going on thru Sunday and you're in store for many amazing treats. All of the favorite fair food will be featured and there are some new items to try as well!
Yakima, WAPosted by
News Talk KIT

Help Establish Programs And Activities For Yakima Families

If you have thoughts on programs and activities for the Washington Fruit Community Center (formerly the YPAL center at Miller Park) Yakima Parks and Rec would like to hear from you!. The parks peeps have set up tour opportunities, a listening session and a brief presentation scheduled for next Monday,...
Yakima, WAPosted by
News Talk KIT

How To Celebrate Juneteenth 2021 in Yakima [LIST]

Juneteenth* is going to be here before you know it. The Juneteenth holiday officially lands on June 19th, in honor of the date when slaves in Texas found out in 1865 that some 4 million Black people had been freed by federal decree some three whole years earlier by President Abraham Lincoln.