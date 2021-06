In just over two weeks, millions of families will get their first advance child tax credit check. On July 15, payments will go out by mail and direct deposit for qualifying households. Depending on your situation, you could get an extra $250 or $300 per kid each month. You can use our child tax credit calculator to find out how much money you'll get -- and make sure your info is up to date so you don't get any unwanted surprises next tax season.