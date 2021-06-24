What Is the Minimum Credit Score for A Mortgage in Canada?

Mortgage rates ended the week on a downward trend, with the 30-year fixed-rate mortgage coming in at 3.425%. That’s 0.114 percentage points lower than the 3.539% on Monday. Even with the downward movement, rates this week are higher than they have been since May 14. Whether they stay slightly higher or slip below 3.4% again remains to be seen. However, rates are still very low compared to previous years, making now a good time to apply for a purchase loan or refinance your current mortgage if you are well qualified.