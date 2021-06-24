Cancel
Real Estate

What Is the Minimum Credit Score for A Mortgage in Canada?

 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOriginally Posted On: What is a Good Credit Score in Canada for a Mortgage (lendforall.ca) Many people wonder “what is a good credit score in Canada for a mortgage?”, when they are thinking of buying a home. Having a credit score of 680 or higher will be necessary to meet the minimum credit score for a mortgage in Canada. There are financial institutions that will qualify people with a credit score as low as 600 for a mortgage, however they are more likely to have a high interest rate.

