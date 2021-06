With a thundering 455-hp V-8 under the hood, so much grip that it feels as if it generates its own gravitational pull, and a ferocious countenance, the Corvette is a great sports car—a supercar, in some of its guises. Better yet, it’s far more affordable than many of the cars it competes with for performance. Noticeably downscale interior materials are our only quibble; no passengers will confuse this for an Audi. But once you pin the accelerator or swing through a corner at speed, they’ll be too stunned to complain.