Olympics First Date: TV's Fred Sirieix and daughter Andrea on a diving debut in Tokyo

Tom Daley is one of a 12-strong British diving team for the delayed 2021 Tokyo Olympic Games. It will be his fourth Games after making his debut at Beijing 2008. Four years later he won individual 10m platform bronze in front of a home crowd at London 2012 and while Rio 2016 delivered a 10m synchro bronze alongside Dan Goodfellow, it promised so much more when he set an Olympic record in the preliminaries of the 10m platform. And yet he had difficulties 24 hours later, his fortunes flipping completely as he could only manage 18th in the semi-finals and failed to reach the final.