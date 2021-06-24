Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Celebrities

Olympics First Date: TV's Fred Sirieix and daughter Andrea on a diving debut in Tokyo

By Molly McElwee
Telegraph
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAndrea Spendolini-Sirieix may just have been selected for her first Olympic Games but, at 16 years old, the British diver can still be embarrassed by her dad. When we meet at the London Aquatics Centre, the teenager is standing on a diving board alongside her father, Fred Sirieix, the charismatic maitre d’ for Channel 4’s reality show First Dates. Posing for pictures together, Sirieix is keen for his daughter to hold up her index finger, to signal “No 1”, but she is reluctant to play ball. She scrunches up her face, shakes her head: “No!”

www.telegraph.co.uk
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Tom Daley
Person
Fred Sirieix
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Diving#Channel 4#European#Italian#French#British Swimming
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
BBC
Country
Germany
Country
Singapore
Place
Tokyo, JP
News Break
Celebrities
News Break
Tokyo Olympics
News Break
Sports
Related
WorldTelegraph

Olympic diving at Tokyo 2021: When is Tom Daley and Team GB competing?

Tom Daley is one of a 12-strong British diving team for the delayed 2021 Tokyo Olympic Games. It will be his fourth Games after making his debut at Beijing 2008. Four years later he won individual 10m platform bronze in front of a home crowd at London 2012 and while Rio 2016 delivered a 10m synchro bronze alongside Dan Goodfellow, it promised so much more when he set an Olympic record in the preliminaries of the 10m platform. And yet he had difficulties 24 hours later, his fortunes flipping completely as he could only manage 18th in the semi-finals and failed to reach the final.
UEFASacramento Bee

The Latest: TV ratings for Spain’s debut lowest since 2008

Television ratings for Spain’s opening match against Sweden at the European Championship were the lowest for the team at the start of a major tournament since 2008. Monday’s match was the most watched program in Spain with a share of 48.9% and an average of 7.9 million viewers. But the numbers were the lowest for the first match of the national team at the European Championship or the World Cup since Euro 2008. An average of 6.8 million people watched Spain debut against Russia 13 years ago.
Louisville, KYWave 3

Climbing, other sports set to debut at Tokyo Olympics

Derby City Dynamite is having an amazing season. Former Holy Cross and UK track star races for a spot on the U.S. Olympic Team. Jacob Thomson’s path to the Olympics has taken a lifetime. Friday night his dream could come true. Sports. Former UofL swimmer gets surprise sendoff ahead of...
SportsPocket-lint.com

How to watch the Tokyo 2020 Olympics on TV, online and on mobile

(Pocket-lint) - Following Covid delays, the Toyko 2020 Olympics are nearly here, with over two weeks of action across the 33 various sports, from athletics and boxing, to gymnastics and swimming. The Opening and Closing ceremonies will also be streamed live for the world to watch. This is our guide...
TV & Videosgoodhousekeeping.com

Fred Sirieix interrupts Gordan Ramsey and Gino D'Acampo's nap time in hilarious video

Gino D'Acampo blessed our Instagram feeds this week with a clip we never would have expected but absolutely love. The celebrity chef shared a video of himself cosied up for an afternoon nap, sharing the bed with fellow chef Gordon Ramsay. The pair are filming another series of Gordon, Gino and Fred's Road Trip, and number three, First Dates' Fred Sirieix, was quick to disturb their peace when feeling left out.
TV & VideosBBC

Weakest Link to return with Romesh Ranganathan and celebrities

Comedian Romesh Ranganathan is to host a new celebrity version of The Weakest Link, the long-running BBC quiz show previously hosted by Anne Robinson. Ranganathan said it was an "honour" to bring back "a TV institution". Robinson hosted more than 1,690 editions of the show between 2000 and 2012, earning...
TennisThe Guardian

TV tonight: a decade of the Duchess of Cambridge

The latest instalment of Channel 5’s royal documentaries focuses on the Duchess of Cambridge. We trace her 10-year journey from marrying Prince William in 2011 to her assimilation into the royal household and her role as a mother to their three children George, Charlotte and Louis. The royal commentators forensically analyse the pervading themes of Kate’s decade in the royal family, from her canny recycling of outfits, to her understanding of publicity, and her support of key workers during the pandemic. Ammar Kalia.
Worldtucson.com

Uganda's first female boxer heads to Tokyo Olympics

After the Australian softball team, the Ugandan Olympic team is the next international team to arrive in Japan for pre-Game camp in their host town of Izumisano City in Osaka. CNN's Selina Wang speaks to Uganda's first female boxer about training amid social distancing and her hopes for her first games.
Worldwsau.com

FOCUS ON-Diving at the Tokyo Olympics

(Reuters) – Focus on diving at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics:. * There are eight events: men’s and women’s 3m springboard, synchronised 3m springboard, 10m platform, and synchronised 10m platform. * The individual events feature heats, a semi-final and a final, while the synchronised events are finals only. * The five...
Salt Lake City, UTkslsports.com

Skateboarding Makes Olympic Debut At Tokyo 2020

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah – For the first time ever, skateboarding will be an Olympic sport at the Tokyo Games. Skateboarding will be divided into two events for the Olympics, park and street. Street skating involves rails and stairs, the typical things you’d see around a city while park skating features more ramps and pipes.
Technologynewscaststudio.com

The technology powering NBC’s Tokyo Olympics coverage

NBCUniversal will present 7,000 hours of coverage of the 2020 Tokyo Summer Olympics across its platforms including NBC, NBCSN, Telemundo Deportes and Peacock. At the heart of this production effort will be a variety of tools and solutions. Cameras and Switchers. NBC will utilize nearly 100 Sony cameras at event...
WorldPosted by
247Sports

UK's Keni Harrison headed to Tokyo Olympics

Keni Harrison, who competed for the University of Kentucky in 2014-15, affirmed one of the biggest redemption stories of the United States Track and Field Olympic Team Trials, qualifying for Team USA on Sunday at Hayward Field. She won the U.S. Olympic Trials 100-meter hurdles final in 12.47 seconds. Harrison’s...
Public HealthKMOV

WATCH: First look inside Tokyo's Olympic Village

(CNN) – Teams arriving in Japan will find an Olympic Village that’s been set up with COVID-19 in mind. The village is a city within a city, built for the world’s best athletes for the Tokyo Olympics that will house thousands of Olympians from more than 200 countries. Normally, a place for partying and celebrations, this year it will be an anti-social, sanitized bubble full of COVID testing, health centers and staying apart from one another.
Omaha, NE94.3 Jack FM

Olympics-Kalisz books first spot on US swim team for Tokyo

(Reuters) – Chase Kalisz secured the first spot on the U.S. Olympic swim team for the Tokyo Games after winning the men’s 400m individual medley at the trials in Omaha, Nebraska on Sunday. Rio silver medallist Kalisz touched in a time of 4:09.09 ahead of Jay Litherland (4:10.33), who also...
SportsWSLS

U.S. archers qualify men's and women's teams for Tokyo Olympics

American archers qualified for men's and women's team berths at the Tokyo Olympics with top-three finishes last weekend at the Final World Qualification Tournament in Paris. The U.S. men's team of Brady Ellison, 2012 Olympian Jacob Wukie and Jack Williams won gold in Paris, defeating Indonesia in the final. The women's team of Casey Kaufhold, 2016 Olympian Mackenzie Brown and 18-year-old Jennifer Mucino-Fernandez took silver, falling to Mexico.
International Business Times

Tokyo 2020's Turbulent Olympic Timeline

From a historic virus postponement and summer heat fears to unprecedented restrictions on fans, the path to staging the Tokyo Olympics has been far from smooth. With one month until the opening ceremony on July 23, AFP chronicles Tokyo's troubled journey to the Games. News presenters shed tears and crowds...
Boulder, COClimbing

The Tokyo Olympics will be Akiyo Noguchi’s First … and Last

This article was published in Gym Climber. Get an Outside+ membership and you get unlimited access to thousands of stories and articles on climbing.com and rockandice.com, plus you’ll enjoy a print subscription to Climbing and receive our annual coffee-table edition of Ascent. Outside+ members also receive other valuable benefits including a Gaia GPS Premium membership. Please join the Climbing team today.