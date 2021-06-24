Olympics First Date: TV's Fred Sirieix and daughter Andrea on a diving debut in Tokyo
Andrea Spendolini-Sirieix may just have been selected for her first Olympic Games but, at 16 years old, the British diver can still be embarrassed by her dad. When we meet at the London Aquatics Centre, the teenager is standing on a diving board alongside her father, Fred Sirieix, the charismatic maitre d’ for Channel 4’s reality show First Dates. Posing for pictures together, Sirieix is keen for his daughter to hold up her index finger, to signal “No 1”, but she is reluctant to play ball. She scrunches up her face, shakes her head: “No!”www.telegraph.co.uk