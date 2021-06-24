College Savings Plans - Why you need a 529 plan

Your stimulus check money may be long gone or socked away in your savings, but in 23 days, another check might be headed your way -- and that's just the beginning. If you're a parent of multiple kids from newborns to 24 year olds, that payment could be a big one. We're talking about the first of seven child tax credit checks that will be divided between now and tax time 2022 (you can also opt for one big payment, with a catch). And we'll tell you when to mark your calendar for the payment dates, along with other important information you'll need to tuck into your brain.