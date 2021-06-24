College Savings Plans - Why you need a 529 plan
Saving for your child or grandchild's higher education is one of the most important investments you can make for his or her future. To make saving for college easier, the Qualified Tuition Program or 529 plan was created. Named after section 529 of the Internal Revenue code, it is a federal-income-tax-free savings plan to be used for qualified educational expenses. Many states throughout the country also offer their own versions of the 529 plan; those are administered by state agencies and other organizations.www.kten.com