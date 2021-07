Our dynasty rankings conclude with the worst 10 teams of all time. Fans of any of these franchises have legitimate points in their favor, arguing that they witnessed the worst football in history. We have stretches that span multiple decades, each putting a stigma on their franchise that took many seasons to overcome (and some which have yet to truly been shaken off). We have some of the most incompetent general managers to ever take the reins of a franchise. We have three teams who completed winless seasons. We have teams that went over 10 years without reaching .