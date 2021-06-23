Cancel
Waitsburg, WA

Restaurant Confidential, continued

By Vicki Sternfeld-Rossi
waitsburgtimes.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMy mother, a very wise woman, taught my sister, brother, and I that "you don't kick a man when he's down." A lesson I remembered this week when we purchased a new ice machine for over $3,000. Three weeks ago, after our now-defunct ice machine lumbered to its slow, laborious death, I went online to look at replacement machines. I told Daniel that I found a replacement machine for approximately $2,500. He proceeded to lecture me on how much ice we (meaning me) could purchase daily from the store before we spent $2,500. Therefore, we didn't need a new machine.

