College Sports

Supreme Court decision will change college athletics forever

By Eric Umphrey
waitsburgtimes.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIn a unanimous decision, the Supreme Court sided with the plaintiff Shawne Alston against the NCAA. It essentially ruled that the NCAA could not place limits on education-related benefits schools may make available to student-athletes. The ruling did not touch on whether student-athletes could be paid directly to play but hinted that the Court might rule in favor of the athletes if such cases were raised. College sports are about to go through significant changes.

