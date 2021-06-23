JV Panthers, McElmeel roll to 7-2 record

Monticello rolled to a 7-2 record in the early stages of the junior varsity softball season, highlighted by a pair of no-hitters thrown by pitcher Sami McElmeel. The Panthers opened with a June 2 doubleheader at Bellevue, winning 13-1 and 15-1. Jordan Fangmann pitched a three-hitter in the first game, striking out 15 in five innings. Marisa Grant batted 3-for-3 with a double. Gabi Barnhart was 2-for-3 with two runs batted in, and Kendra Mescher went 2-for-4 with a double and two RBIs. Fangmann also doubled. Kinzi Schlarmann had a stolen base.