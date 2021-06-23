PIONEER PORTRAITS
The Port of Columbia’s Blue Mountain Station project received another boost when it was awarded a Challenge Grant of $5,000 by Pacific Power for marketing the project. Port Commission Chairman Gene Warren accepted the check from Pacific Power Regional Community Manager Bill Clemens. “Now that the Phase 1 infrastructure is in the ground, we are ready to site our first business at Blue Mountain Station," said Jennie Dickinson, manager of the Port of Columbia.www.waitsburgtimes.com