Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Waitsburg, WA

Time to reinvest in local commentary

By The Times
waitsburgtimes.com
 7 days ago

Some may have read this article in the June 13th issue of the Union-Bulletin: Local newspapers can help reduce polarization with opinion pages that focus on local issues. It was written by Matthew P. Hitt of Colorado State University. He states, “We are scholars who study politics and the media. We have found that local newspapers-and local opinion journalism in particular- can bridge political divisions and attract more readers.” The local paper can facilitate a vibrant community forum. “…no more national politics?” he asks. “…getting rid of national politics on the opinion page and reinvesting in local opinion content can help newspapers attract readers and cool tensions in their community.” The article goes on to give supporting evidence of this.

www.waitsburgtimes.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Opinion Journalism#Colorado State University#Times
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Waitsburg, WA
Related
Congress & CourtsPosted by
CBS News

Supreme Court keeps CDC's eviction moratorium in place

Washington — The Supreme Court on Tuesday said it will allow the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention's (CDC) moratorium on evictions, imposed to protect renters during the coronavirus pandemic, to remain in place. In a 5-4 decision, the court denied a request from a group of realtors and landlords...
Mcallen, TXPosted by
The Hill

Trump brings show to border

PHARR, Texas — Former President Trump hasn’t formally announced a comeback bid in 2024, but he’s dusting off his old campaign playbook, diving back into the red-hot immigration issue that catapulted him to the White House in 2016. Trump on Wednesday returned to the southern border and his favorite campaign...