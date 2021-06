One of the biggest questions regarding this biopic has to be who is going to be playing Bernie Mac, and the follow-up would have to be whether or not that individual is going to be able to make it work. But the news that Bernie Mac will be getting a biopic on his life is something a lot of fans can get behind since throughout his time in the business, Mac was one of the most regarded comedians of his time. Sadly he passed away in 2008 from complications due to pneumonia, but during his time in the business, he was one of those that people couldn’t help but laugh with whenever he was on since most of his roles were absolute gold even if the movies and shows he was featured in weren’t thought to be that great. Mr. 3000 is a pretty good example since the movie’s been largely forgotten but it’s still a great performance by Mac much like many of his other moments in show business. Many folks might point to The Bernie Mac Show and they’d be smart to do so, but he definitely made a big impact with his career.