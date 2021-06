What is it? Neon Dream, a monumental installation combining sculpture, light and sound. As the sun sets over suburban Sydney, a twisted maze of flickering lights illuminates the backyard of light artist Antony Youssef’s family home. Emulating the inside of a computer motherboard, Neon Dream is a jungle of 135 metres of interwoven PVC pipes lit from within by more than 4000 LED lights. Covering some 80 square metres, the artwork is so expansive that Antony has had to set up a portion of it in his parents’ backyard to add the finishing touches before it makes its way to Tumbalong Park in Darling Harbour for Vivid Sydney in August.